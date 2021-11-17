Diet or Drug - Which Impacts Health More?

Advertisement

Senior author and Academic Director of the Charles Perkins Centre, Professor Stephen Simpson said, "drugs can also target the same biochemical pathways as nutrients. There has been a huge effort to discover drugs aimed at improving metabolic health and aging without requiring a change in diet"..However, presently drugs are administered without consideration of whether and how they might interact with our diet composition - even when these drugs are designed to act in the same way, and on the same nutrient-signaling pathways as diet.The researchers set out to discover whether drugs or diet were more powerful in remodeling nutrient-sensing and other metabolic pathways, as well as whether drugs and diet interacted in ways that made them more or less effective.The research team designed a complex mouse study, involving 40 different treatments, each with varying levels of protein, fat and carbohydrate balance, calories, and drug content.The researchers foundProtein and total calorie intake had a particularly powerful effect not just on metabolic pathways, but also on fundamental processes that control the way our cells function.However, the researchers also found some more specific interactions between the biochemical effects of the drugs and diet composition.Given humans share essentially the same nutrient-signaling pathways as mice, these findings suggest people would get better value from changing their diet to improve metabolic health rather than taking the drugs.Source: Medindia