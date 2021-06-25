by Dr Jayashree on  June 25, 2021 at 12:00 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

How Does Dieting Disturb the Gut Microbiome?
Researchers from Charite -- Universitatsmedizin Berlin and the University of California in San Francisco for the first time revealed how a very low-calorie diet significantly alters the composition of the microbiota present in the human gut.
This finding reported in the study published in the Journal Nature publication show that dieting results in an increased amount of Clostridioides difficile, a specific bacteria associated with antibiotic-induced diarrhea and colitis.
When obese people try dieting to lose weight, the altered gut microbiome increases these bacteria influencing the absorption of nutrients from the gut and lower the energy balance.
The research team examined 80 older (post-menopausal) obese women following a medically supervised meal replacement regime containing less than 800 calories a day for a duration of 16 weeks.
"We were able to observe how the bacteria adapted their metabolism in order to absorb more sugar molecules and, by doing so, make them unavailable to their human host. One might say we observed the development of a 'hungry microbiome'," said the study's first author, Dr. Reiner Jumpertz von Schwartzenberg, a researcher and clinician at the Department of Endocrinology and Metabolic Diseases.
Regular stool sample analysis shows that dieting reduced the number of microorganisms present in the gut and changed the composition of the gut microbiome. The signs of increased colonization by a specific bacterium -- Clostridioides difficile is also detected.
Clostridioides difficile is one of the most common hospital-associated pathogens can cause weight loss due to toxins released from the bacteria resulting in gut inflammation.
The findings of this study can give rise to treatment options for metabolic disorders such as obesity and diabetes. Future studies exploring how gut bacteria can be influenced to produce beneficial effects on the weight and metabolism of their human hosts.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Chronic Dieting - Is it an Eating Disorder?
Chronic dieting is associated with eating disorders that mainly include unhealthy eating practices such as severe calorie restriction in diet of men or women who on a regular basis follow fad diets mainly to reduce weight.
READ MORE
Gut Bacteria Cause Yo-Yo Dieting Effect by Destroying Fat Burners
Certain gut bacteria causes a fluctuating weight by destroying natural compounds found in our food that encourages fat breakdown.
READ MORE
Weight Stigma in Men Linked to Harmful Health Consequences
For Men, weight stigma, also known as weight-based discrimination or weight bias, comes along with a wide range of harmful physical and emotional health problems.
READ MORE
Weight Loss Diet Works Better When You Take a Break In Between
Is your diet not effective enough to lose all those pounds? May be you should give it a break and then start dieting.
READ MORE
Anorexia Nervosa
Anorexia nervosa is an eating disorder most commonly found among teenage girls. Anorexia nervosa is characterized by a very low body weight, generally defined as 15% below the Body Mass Index.
READ MORE
Bulimia Nervosa
The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.
READ MORE
Leaky Gut Syndrome
Leaky gut syndrome is a condition caused by increased intestinal permeability of the gut. It resembles the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome, characterized by excessive gas production and bloating.
READ MORE
Probiotics - Support System for the Gut
Probiotics are live microorganisms that resemble the “good bacteria” in our gut. Science is yet to fully explore the healing potential of probiotics; meanwhile some studies have ruled in their favor.
READ MORE
The Cabbage Diet
The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.
READ MORE
Zone Diet
The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a ‘40:30:30’ plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins respectively.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

More News on:

The Cabbage DietZone DietAnorexia NervosaBulimia NervosaThe Macrobiotic DietProbiotics - Support System for the GutLeaky Gut Syndrome