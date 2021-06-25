Novel Compounds That Could Arrest SARS-CoV-2 multiplication Found

Scientists at NYU Grossman School of Medicine developed and tested a novel molecule that could destroy the SARS-CoV-2 virus by exploiting how it multiplies inside our body.



Previous research showed that SARS-CoV-2 requires some modifications on its RNA by human protein METTL3 to multiply. This created a doubt among the scientific community whether human RNA modification enzymes could have any impact on viral multiplication.

‘STM2457, at its highest dosage, suppressed the multiplication of SARS-CoV-2 by more than 90%’

YTHDF1 and YTHDF3 , were also crucial in the viral replication inside our body. They then partnered with the UK-based Storm therapeutics and experimented with finding the best-matching compound that blocks and inactivates METTL3.



On comparing the effect of STM2457, a METTL3 inhibitor with an inactive control compound called STM2120 against the cells infected by HCoV-OC43 (an animal flu virus) and SARS-CoV-2, they found that,



• STM2457, at its highest dose, reduced the number of HCoV-OC43-infected cells by 80%



• STM2457 in the exact dosage suppressed the multiplication of SARS-CoV-2 by more than 90%



Ian Mohr, the senior author of the study, explained, "This represents a necessary step in drug development, identifies new targets, and reveals an unexpected strategy to halt the coronavirus lifecycle."







Digging deeper into this helped experts convert the strength of SARS-CoV-2 into its weakness.