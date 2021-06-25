by Saisruthi Sankaranarayanan on  June 25, 2021 at 12:08 AM Coronavirus News
Novel Compounds That Could Arrest SARS-CoV-2 multiplication Found
Scientists at NYU Grossman School of Medicine developed and tested a novel molecule that could destroy the SARS-CoV-2 virus by exploiting how it multiplies inside our body.

Previous research showed that SARS-CoV-2 requires some modifications on its RNA by human protein METTL3 to multiply. This created a doubt among the scientific community whether human RNA modification enzymes could have any impact on viral multiplication.

Digging deeper into this helped experts convert the strength of SARS-CoV-2 into its weakness.


The team found that two additional proteins, YTHDF1 and YTHDF3 , were also crucial in the viral replication inside our body. They then partnered with the UK-based Storm therapeutics and experimented with finding the best-matching compound that blocks and inactivates METTL3.

On comparing the effect of STM2457, a METTL3 inhibitor with an inactive control compound called STM2120 against the cells infected by HCoV-OC43 (an animal flu virus) and SARS-CoV-2, they found that,

• STM2457, at its highest dose, reduced the number of HCoV-OC43-infected cells by 80%

• STM2457 in the exact dosage suppressed the multiplication of SARS-CoV-2 by more than 90%

Ian Mohr, the senior author of the study, explained, "This represents a necessary step in drug development, identifies new targets, and reveals an unexpected strategy to halt the coronavirus lifecycle."



Source: Medindia

