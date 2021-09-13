About
About Us Editorial Team Exclusive Interviews In the News Partners & Affiliates Advertise With Us Sitemap
My Health
Careers
Internship
MedBlogs
Contact us
English (US)
हिन्दी français Español 中文
Medindia

Login Register
Advertisement

Obesity Not Linked to Overeating

by Karishma Abhishek on September 13, 2021 at 11:59 PM

Obesity Not Linked to Overeating
Primary cause of obesity may not be overeating as the root causes of the obesity epidemic are more related to what we eat rather than how much we eat according to a perspective "The Carbohydrate-Insulin Model: A Physiological Perspective on the Obesity Pandemic," published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

Obesity is found to affect more than 40% of American adults, as per statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This places the individuals at higher risk for heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and certain types of cancer.
Advertisement


The USDA's Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020 - 2025 further tells us that losing weight "requires adults to reduce the number of calories they get from foods and beverages and increase the amount expended through physical activity."

Thus the approach dates back to a centuries-old method where the energy balance model states that weight gain is caused by consuming more energy than we expend.
Advertisement

The Carbohydrate-Insulin Model

The present study point to fundamental flaws in the energy balance model. The study suggests that the carbohydrate-insulin model (with its origins dating to the early 1900s), better explains obesity and weight gain.

"During a growth spurt, for instance, adolescents may increase food intake by 1,000 calories a day. But does their overeating cause the growth spurt or does the growth spurt cause the adolescent to get hungry and overeat?", says lead author Dr. David Ludwig, Endocrinologist at Boston Children's Hospital and Professor at Harvard Medical School.

The carbohydrate-insulin model makes a bold claim that overeating isn't the main cause of obesity. It emphasizes the harm of modern dietary patterns characterized by excessive consumption of foods with a high glycemic load: in particular, processed, rapidly digestible carbohydrates.

These foods cause hormonal responses that fundamentally change our metabolism, driving fat storage, weight gain, and obesity.

Thus, the highly processed carbohydrates signal fat cells to store more calories, leaving fewer calories available to fuel muscles and other metabolically active tissues. This allows the body to starve for energy and in turn, leads to feelings of hunger.

"Reducing consumption of the rapidly digestible carbohydrates that flooded the food supply during the low-fat diet era lessens the underlying drive to store body fat. As a result, people may lose weight with less hunger and struggle," says Dr. Ludwig.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Cognitive Control Decides Your Honesty Level

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Understanding Introversion and the Probable Signs of Introversion in Children
Understanding Introversion and the Probable Signs of Introversion in Children
World Sepsis Day 2021 - Stop Sepsis, Save Lives
World Sepsis Day 2021 - Stop Sepsis, Save Lives
World First Aid Day 2021 -
World First Aid Day 2021 - "First Aid and Road Safety"
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Bariatric Surgery Obesity Bulimia Nervosa Body Mass Index Liposuction Battle of the Bulge Diabesity Hunger Fullness and Weight Control Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages 

Recommended Reading
Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity
Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity
Obesity is a global epidemic with majority of the world's population in developed countries being .....
Childhood Obesity
Childhood Obesity
Childhood obesity is one of the most serious health challenges in the developing countries and ......
Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity
Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity
Being physically very active is the mantra to prevent pediatric obesity rather than concentrating .....
Battle of the Bulge
Battle of the Bulge
The ‘battle of bulge’ is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to g...
Body Mass Index
Body Mass Index
Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body f...
Bulimia Nervosa
Bulimia Nervosa
The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followe...
Diabesity
Diabesity
With more than one billion people affected, diabesity is the largest epidemic in the world today. Fo...
Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages
Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages
Sugar-sweetened beverages contribute to metabolic syndrome leading to higher risk for type-2 diabete...
Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss
Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss
Correct diet and a planned exercise regime is the mantra of healthy and sustainable weight loss....
Hunger Fullness and Weight Control
Hunger Fullness and Weight Control
An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the m...
Liposuction
Liposuction
Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition...
Obesity
Obesity
Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the heal...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agreeNo, give me more info Close