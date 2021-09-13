Obesity Not Linked to Overeating

Primary cause of obesity may not be overeating as the root causes of the obesity epidemic are more related to what we eat rather than how much we eat according to a perspective "The Carbohydrate-Insulin Model: A Physiological Perspective on the Obesity Pandemic," published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.



Obesity is found to affect more than 40% of American adults, as per statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This places the individuals at higher risk for heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and certain types of cancer.

