How to Avoid Hysterectomy for Common Gynecological Condition

Modern ultrasound and MRI imaging combined with a pelvic examination, can often spot the condition. Awareness of this condition as well as a related condition, endometriosis among school nurses, who are the first contact for young women who begin menstruating should be encouraged.Physicians often consider adenomyosis to be a condition of women in their middle age as it is diagnosed only during removing uterus, but it develops much earlier.No FDA-approved medical therapies are specifically indicated for treating adenomyosis, but the condition can be managed by using medications developed for contraception, or for symptoms of other gynecologic conditions such as fibroids or endometriosis.Further clinical and pathological studies including what ages and ethnicities are most commonly affected, and what the condition can inform us about uterine cancers are needed.Source: Medindia