Cognitive Control Decides Your Honesty Level

What makes someone cheat and what reverts the cheaters to be honest and honest people to cheat, depends on the Cognitive control of an individual as per a study "Cognitive Control Promotes either Honesty or Dishonesty, Depending on One's Moral Default", published in the journal JNeurosci.



Humans' ability to override the brain's impulses, like focusing on one person in the crowd and ignoring distractions is primarily driven by cognitive control. It also plays a role in making moral decisions.

