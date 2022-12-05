Obesity in Pregnancy May Up Risk of Heart Disease in Offspring

Advertisement

although both male and female offspring from mothers with obesity had impaired cardiac function, there were differences in the progression between sexes;

obesity is increasing rapidly in the human population and affects almost one-third of women of childbearing age.

The researchers from the University of Colorado, US, used a mouse model that replicates human maternal physiology and placental nutrient transport in obese women.Female mice (n=31) were fed a diet with a high-fat content together with a sugary drink, which is equivalent to a human regularly consuming a burger, chips and a fizzy drink (1500kcal). The female mice ate this diet until they developed obesity, putting on about 25% of their original body weight. 50 female mice were fed a control diet.Mouse pups (n=187) were studied in utero, as well as after birth at 3, 6, 9 and 24 months using imaging techniques, including echocardiography and positron emission tomography (PET) scans. Researchers analyzed genes, proteins and mitochondria of the offspring.The changes in offspring cardiac metabolism strongly depended on sex. The expression of 841 genes were altered in the hearts of female fetuses and 764 genes were altered in male fetuses, but less than 10% of genes were commonly altered in both sexes.Interestingly,males were impaired from the start, whereas females' cardiac function got progressively worse with age.The sex-difference in the lasting impairments of cardiovascular health and function could be due to estrogen. Higher levels in young females may protect cardiovascular health, the protection diminishes as estrogen levels deplete as the females age. The molecular cause for the sex difference is not yet understood.Lead author, Dr Owen Vaughan, University of Colorado, US said: "Our research indicates a mechanism linking maternal obesity with cardiometabolic illness in the next generation. This is important becauseBy improving our understanding of the mechanisms involved, this research paves the way for treatments that could be used in early life to prevent later-life cardiometabolic illnesses, which are costly for health services and affect many people's quality of life. For example, we could offer more tailored advice on nutrition to mothers or children based on their body mass index or sex, or develop new drugs that target metabolism in the heart of the fetus."Mice have shorter pregnancies, more offspring and different diets than humans so further studies on human volunteers would be required to extrapolate the findings to women's health. Loss-of-function studies also need to be carried out to prove this mechanism linking maternal obesity and offspring heart function and pinpoint the exact molecules responsible.Source: Eurekalert