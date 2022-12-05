About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Obesity in Pregnancy May Up Risk of Heart Disease in Offspring

by Hannah Joy on May 12, 2022 at 1:30 PM
Font : A-A+

Obesity in Pregnancy May Up Risk of Heart Disease in Offspring

Being obese during pregnancy can impair the function of the fetus's heart later, reveals a new mice study.

The study, published in The Journal of Physiology found that maternal obesity causes molecular changes in the heart of the fetus and alters the expression of genes related to nutrient metabolism, which greatly increases the offspring's risk of cardiac problems in later life.

Obesity In Pregnancy Lowers Power To Fight Infections

Obesity In Pregnancy Lowers Power To Fight Infections

Obesity in pregnancy lowers one's ability to fight infections. That could in turn could affect the baby's health after birth and later in life.
Advertisement


This is the first study to show that the heart is 'programmed' by the nutrients it receives in fetal life. Changes in the expression of genes alter how the heart normally metabolizes carbohydrates and fats. They shift the heart's nutrient preference further toward fat and away from sugar. As a result, the hearts of fetuses of obese female mice were larger, weighed more, had thicker walls and showed signs of inflammation. This impairs how efficiently the heart contracts and pumps blood around the body.

The researchers from the University of Colorado, US, used a mouse model that replicates human maternal physiology and placental nutrient transport in obese women.
Maternal Obesity may Interfere with the Child

Maternal Obesity may Interfere with the Child's Developing Brain

Obesity in expectant mothers could hinder the development of the babies' brains as early as the second trimester, reveals a new study.
Advertisement

Female mice (n=31) were fed a diet with a high-fat content together with a sugary drink, which is equivalent to a human regularly consuming a burger, chips and a fizzy drink (1500kcal). The female mice ate this diet until they developed obesity, putting on about 25% of their original body weight. 50 female mice were fed a control diet.

Mouse pups (n=187) were studied in utero, as well as after birth at 3, 6, 9 and 24 months using imaging techniques, including echocardiography and positron emission tomography (PET) scans. Researchers analyzed genes, proteins and mitochondria of the offspring.

The changes in offspring cardiac metabolism strongly depended on sex. The expression of 841 genes were altered in the hearts of female fetuses and 764 genes were altered in male fetuses, but less than 10% of genes were commonly altered in both sexes.

Interestingly,

although both male and female offspring from mothers with obesity had impaired cardiac function, there were differences in the progression between sexes;

males were impaired from the start, whereas females' cardiac function got progressively worse with age.

The sex-difference in the lasting impairments of cardiovascular health and function could be due to estrogen. Higher levels in young females may protect cardiovascular health, the protection diminishes as estrogen levels deplete as the females age. The molecular cause for the sex difference is not yet understood.

Lead author, Dr Owen Vaughan, University of Colorado, US said: "Our research indicates a mechanism linking maternal obesity with cardiometabolic illness in the next generation. This is important because

obesity is increasing rapidly in the human population and affects almost one-third of women of childbearing age.

By improving our understanding of the mechanisms involved, this research paves the way for treatments that could be used in early life to prevent later-life cardiometabolic illnesses, which are costly for health services and affect many people's quality of life. For example, we could offer more tailored advice on nutrition to mothers or children based on their body mass index or sex, or develop new drugs that target metabolism in the heart of the fetus."

Mice have shorter pregnancies, more offspring and different diets than humans so further studies on human volunteers would be required to extrapolate the findings to women's health. Loss-of-function studies also need to be carried out to prove this mechanism linking maternal obesity and offspring heart function and pinpoint the exact molecules responsible.



Source: Eurekalert
Healthy Diet and Exercise During Pregnancy Lead to Healthier Children

Healthy Diet and Exercise During Pregnancy Lead to Healthier Children

Physical activity and antenatal diet intervention in pregnant women with obesity could positively impact the health of the women and their kids three years after giving birth, finds a new study.
Advertisement

Study Shows How Obesity can Rewire the Immune System

Study Shows How Obesity can Rewire the Immune System

In obese mice with atopic dermatitis (skin inflammation), treated with drugs that target the immune system make their skin worse instead.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Worst Mistakes Parents Make When Talking to Kids
Worst Mistakes Parents Make When Talking to Kids
World Lupus Day 2022: Standing Along With the Lupus Patients
World Lupus Day 2022: Standing Along With the Lupus Patients
World Thalassemia Day 2022 —
World Thalassemia Day 2022 — "Be Aware. Share. Care"
View all
Recommended Reading
Bulimia NervosaBulimia Nervosa
Cardiac CatheterizationCardiac Catheterization
Heart AttackHeart Attack
Home Pregnancy TestHome Pregnancy Test
ObesityObesity
PregnancyPregnancy
Psychological Changes In PregnancyPsychological Changes In Pregnancy
Trimester of pregnancyTrimester of pregnancy
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Bariatric Surgery Obesity Trimester of pregnancy Pregnancy and Exercise Home Pregnancy Test Pregnancy Psychological Changes In Pregnancy Bulimia Nervosa Cardiac Catheterization Heart Attack 

Most Popular on Medindia

Daily Calorie Requirements Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Color Blindness Calculator Accident and Trauma Care The Essence of Yoga Find a Doctor Drug - Food Interactions Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Drug Interaction Checker Iron Intake Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close