About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Restaurant Menus can Impact Carbon Footprint of Dining: Study

by Hannah Joy on May 12, 2022 at 3:34 PM
Font : A-A+

Restaurant Menus can Impact Carbon Footprint of Dining: Study

Restaurant owners can make their restaurants climate-friendly by highlighting dish components on a menu to lower the carbon footprint, reveals a new study.

Menu can Influence Your Food Choices

A study employing hypothetical restaurant menus suggests that climate-friendly default options and labels indicating the carbon footprint of each dish may influence diners' dish selections and the resulting environmental effects.

Lower-carbon Diets are Healthy and Good For the Planet Too!

Lower-carbon Diets are Healthy and Good For the Planet Too!

Lower-carbon diet is a healthy diet consisting of less dairy and red meat and more of plant-based diet results in lower carbon emissions and is good for the environment and our planet, reveals a recent study.
Advertisement


Ann-Katrin Betz and colleagues at Julius-Maximilians-Universität Würzburg, Germany, present these findings in the open-access journal PLOS Climate.

Previous research has shown that an individual's food choices substantially affect their personal carbon footprint. However, most studies examining factors that influence environmentally relevant food choices have focused on purchasing groceries eaten at home.
Smartphone TVs Linked to Rise in Carbon Emissions

Smartphone TVs Linked to Rise in Carbon Emissions

Watching TV on your smartphone or tablet could boost up carbon emissions, a new study claims.
Advertisement

To broaden understanding, Betz and colleagues explored how restaurant menu design might influence diners' climate-relevant choices.

They created nine hypothetical menus in order to test two design approaches: carbon labels indicating the amount of greenhouse gas emissions associated with each dish, and—for dishes with components that could be modified—setting the default component to either a low- or a high-emission option.

Effect of Carbon Labels on Food Choices

In an online study, 256 volunteers each selected one dish from each of the nine hypothetical menus, which varied in cuisine, presence of modifiable dishes, climate friendliness of default options, and presence of carbon labels.

One example of such a dish was a

couscous salad that could be ordered with beef (high emission), shawarma (poultry; medium emission), or falafel (low emission).



This appears to be the first published study to simultaneously explore the effects of default options and carbon labels on food choice.

Statistical analysis of the results showed that participants selected more climate-friendly dishes when carbon labels were present, as well as when defaults consisted of low- rather than high-emission options.

These findings are in line with results from earlier studies that explored the two approaches separately.

These findings suggest that

restaurant operators could employ both carbon labels and low-emission default options in an effort to lower their business's carbon footprint.



Meanwhile, the researchers note, that more research is needed to inform such strategies, including investigations into interactions between the two approaches, the impact of personal habits—such as vegetarianism—on menu choices, and menu choices in real-world settings.

The authors add: "If we want more climate-friendly restaurant visits, highlighting dish components on a menu can really be an important parameter because it communicates what is normal and recommended. It may also be one of the easiest things restaurant owners can do."



Source: Eurekalert
World Environment Day

World Environment Day

World Enviornment Day 2008. Let us save our planet by ensuring that our carbon footprints do not get longer.
Advertisement

Alcohol, Sweets Help Identify High Carbon Footprint Households

Alcohol, Sweets Help Identify High Carbon Footprint Households

Families with higher carbon footprints are likely to consume more confectionary, alcohol, and restaurant food, revealed a new study.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Worst Mistakes Parents Make When Talking to Kids
Worst Mistakes Parents Make When Talking to Kids
World Lupus Day 2022: Standing Along With the Lupus Patients
World Lupus Day 2022: Standing Along With the Lupus Patients
World Thalassemia Day 2022 —
World Thalassemia Day 2022 — "Be Aware. Share. Care"
View all
Recommended Reading
CharcoalCharcoal
Health Effects of Global WarmingHealth Effects of Global Warming
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Health Effects of Global Warming Global Warming Charcoal 

Most Popular on Medindia

Indian Medical Journals Vent Forte (Theophylline) Color Blindness Calculator Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Find a Doctor Hearing Loss Calculator Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Iron Intake Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close