Diet rich in meat, dairy and solid trans fats is not only bad for the individual but also harms the environment and planet by significantly contributing to greenhouse gas emissions, according to a recent study at the Tulane University.Lower-carbon diet is a healthy diet consisting of less dairy and red meat and more of plant-based diet , which results in lower carbon emissions and is good for the environment and our planet.

Lower-carbon Diets are Healthy and Good For the Planet Too!

‘Consuming a healthy diet rich in fruits and vegetables and to replace meat with other protein foods like legumes, poultry and eggs improves your personal health as well as the health of the planet.’

Nutritional Value of Diet and Impact on Environment

The team compiled an extensive database of carbon emissions associated with food production and conducted a survey on what 16,000 average Americans ate over a 24 hour period

The team rated the average American diet into five groups according to the amount of carbon emission per 1000 calories

Using the U.S. Healthy Eating Index, which is a federal measure of diet quality, the team rated the nutritional value of the diet as being healthy or unhealthy

Overall, healthier diets low in meat and dairy had the lowest impact on carbon footprint and greenhouse gas emissions and were good for the environment

However, the healthy diets were found to be deficient in certain nutrients such as iron, calcium and vitamin D due to reduced consumption of meat and dairy

Unhealthy high impact diets rich in meat, dairy and solid fats contributed five times as much carbon emissions and harmed the environment significantly compared to low impact diets. In general, high impact diets had a higher proportion of total protein especially animal protein

Eat less meat and more plant-based foods

Use public transport or carpool or walk when possible

Do not leave your devices plugged in when not using or unless they are charging

Eat local and eat organic foods

Plant more trees

Use natural fiber clothes and avoid synthetic fibers

Avoid plastic material

Dry your clothes on a clothesline rather than a dryer

Summary

said lead author Diego Rose, a professor of nutrition and food security at Tulane University's School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine.The findings of the study appear in the, and this is the first study to look at the impact of the average American diet quality on the environment.The study team hoped to find more about the dietary habits of the average American and how it impacted on the environment since it is known thatThus, the findings of the study suggest that an unhealthy diet rich in red meat, dairy and saturated fats is bad for both the individual as well as the environment in comparison to a healthy low meat plant-based diet.Interestingly, another study conducted by the same team earlier showed that 20 percent of Americans contributed to nearly half of U.S. diet-related carbon emissions.Carbon emissions (release of carbon dioxide gas into the atmosphere) significantlyand can harm the human population as well as the environment. Some ways to reduce carbon emissions and save the planet include the following:It is possible to have both. We as consumers as well as the official policymakers must recognize this fact and make the right food choices.Source: Medindia