Healthy Diet and Exercise During Pregnancy Lead to Healthier Children

Improving the lifestyle of women with obesity during pregnancy could mean long-term heart health benefits for their children, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Pediatric Obesity.



New study examined how physical activity and antenatal diet intervention in pregnant women with obesity could positively impact the health of the women and their kids three years after giving birth. The study is led by King's College London and supported by the British Heart Foundation and Tommy's charity.

‘Obesity in pregnancy is a significant problem as it can increase pregnancy complications and affect the longer-term health of the child.’





While women reported lower glycaemic load, saturated fatty acids intake and maternal energy, higher protein intake 3 years after delivery, there were no variations in self-reported physical activity or body composition measures.



Kathryn Dalrymple, the lead author from King's College London, said: "This study shows that a lifestyle intervention in pregnant women, which focused on increasing physical activity and improving diet, is associated with improved heart health function in the child at three years of age and sustained improvement in the mother's diet, three years after the intervention finished. These findings are fascinating as they add to the evidence that pregnancy is a window of opportunity to improve positive health and lifestyle changes that benefit both mother and her child."



The team of researchers will follow-up these kids again at 8-10 years of age to see if this improvement in cardiovascular function is maintained through childhood.



The UPBEAT trial is a randomized controlled study that aims to promote physical activity and diet of obese pregnant women across the UK. Women who were given exercise and diet intervention were compared to the control group, who made no modifications to their lifestyle during pregnancy.