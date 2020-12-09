Time of the Day Impacts the Effectiveness of COVID-19 Treatment

The researchers dug deep into the idea of chronotherapy to understand the differences in the effects of ibuprofen.Chronotherapy is a time-controlled treatment that is generally used to treat those with circadian rhythm-related disorders such as jet lag, irregular sleep-wake disorder or shift work sleep disorder.The goal of chronotherapy is to align the circadian clock to the preferred 24-hour cycle.The optimal time for the use of certain medication can be targeted by taking the circadian rhythm into account.The researchers looked into literature that suggests how the administration of anti-inflammatory drugs given at a certain time of day would strengthen the inflammatory response, like lung inflammation in COVID-19 patients, which is often detrimental to the body.Seung-Hee Yoo said.The researchers concluded that anti-inflammatory agents are most effective when administered during the midafternoon.The immune cells release cell signals associated with negative effects to the body during the mid-to-late afternoon.So, this therapeutic window would be an effective time to allow the immune cells to produce inflammatory molecules to fight the virus.Using chronotherapy to regulate the body's circadian rhythm while administering anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen or dexamethasone in COVID-119 patients may have a significant impact that could help speed up recovery or prevent long-term effects.Source: Medindia