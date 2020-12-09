Impact of Organ Donation During COVID-19

The need for organ transplantations during the COVID-19 pandemic remains great, with more than 109,000 people currently on the U.S. organ transplant waiting list.The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services considers transplant surgeries to be high acuity. They are given the same status as trauma operations, operations performed to prevent amputation and lifesaving cardiac procedures.Transplants involving deceased donors continued uninterrupted during the pandemic.U.S. surgeons have performed 429 more deceased donor organ transplants through September 6 this year than at this time in 2019.Organ recipients from living donors don't have the same urgency as those awaiting organs from deceased donors. So, as the number of COVID-19 cases increased, almost all U.S. transplant centers suspended living donor transplants.At the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, they suspended living donor transplants in March. They restarted them on May 14, once they felt it was safe to resume.Through Sept. 6, U.S. surgeons had performed 1,361 fewer living donor transplants this year as compared to the same time last year.The suspension of living donor transplants gave hospitals time to implement new safety measures.Protocols have been developed to screen all recipients and living donors at Hershey Medical Center. Living donors and transplant recipients should undergo an initial telephone screening for symptoms and exposures to COVID-19 before coming to the Medical Center.All patients receive a nasal swab test for COVID-19. Recipients undergo a low-dose chest CT to confirm the absence of radiographic signs of viral pneumonia.If patients test positive for COVID-19, they cannot proceed with the transplantation. However, no patients transplanted at the Hershey Medical Center have tested positive.Similar protocols have been developed to screen deceased donors. These protocols are in addition to the standard COVID-19 precautions practiced hospital-wide.Finding suitable donors remain a priority throughout the nation. There are always people in need. The fear of contracting COVID-19 should not prevent a person from potentially saving a life. All necessary tests are being performed to ensure safety during donation.Source: Medindia