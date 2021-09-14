Novel Treatment Strategies of Alzheimer’s Disease

Advertisement

Amyloid beta peptides functionally look for the easiest way to bind to the tips of growing fibrils. However certain positive and negative forces between atoms don't immediately align and result in setback or frustration of these peptides.Present study hit the jackpot by suggesting that these frustrated intermediate states of the peptides can be utilized to stabilize the fibril tips and block further aggregation through drugs.Moreover disrupting the steady growth of these proteins with urea (known to denature (or unfold) proteins) provided useful data about how amyloid fibrils form.says UH chemical and biomolecular engineer Peter Vekilov.The team conducted further experiments that showed thatThis contributed to breakthrough data on the presence of crowns of frustrated, disordered peptide chains at the end of the fibril that is trying to dock and lock. These form a great target for drugs.Moreover, these findings may helpfrom another suspect, particularly tangled tau proteins.says Rice physicist Peter Wolynes.Source: Medindia