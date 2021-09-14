Risk of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Lowered by Blood Lipoprotein

Future risk of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is found to be lower when associated with certain blood lipid biomarkers linked to cardiovascular disease risk as per a study published online in the Journal of Neurology Neurosurgery & Psychiatry.



ALS is one of the most common forms of progressive motor neuron disease that occurs due to the destruction of nerve cells responsible for voluntary movement such as walking and talking.

