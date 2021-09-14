About
About Us Editorial Team Exclusive Interviews In the News Partners & Affiliates Advertise With Us Sitemap
My Health
Careers
Internship
MedBlogs
Contact us
English (US)
हिन्दी français Español 中文
Medindia

Login Register
Advertisement

Risk of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Lowered by Blood Lipoprotein

by Karishma Abhishek on September 14, 2021 at 11:59 PM

Risk of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Lowered by Blood Lipoprotein
Future risk of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is found to be lower when associated with certain blood lipid biomarkers linked to cardiovascular disease risk as per a study published online in the Journal of Neurology Neurosurgery & Psychiatry.

ALS is one of the most common forms of progressive motor neuron disease that occurs due to the destruction of nerve cells responsible for voluntary movement such as walking and talking.
Advertisement


The exact cause of the disease is poorly understood. However, single-gene factors drive only a minority of cases of ALS.

Risk of ALS and Cardiovascular disease

The present study thereby aimed to determine with certainty the nature of any relationships between levels of biomarkers associated with cardiovascular disease and subsequent diagnosis of ALS.
Advertisement

Data of 502,409 people aged 39 to 72 years and enrolled in the UK Biobank study between March 2006 and October 2010 were utilized. Blood tests were done for all participants and were also followed up.

The relationship between ALS and baseline blood levels of high and low-density lipoprotein (HDL and LDL), total cholesterol, apolipoproteins A1 and B (apoA1 and apoB), triglycerides, glycated hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c), and creatinine were examined. Moreover, self-reported exercise and body mass index data were also compared.

Lipoproteins and ALS

It was found that higher HDL and apoA1 were associated with a lower risk of ALS. Higher total cholesterol: HDL ratio was associated with a higher risk of ALS.

Moreover lower LDL and apoB levels were also associated with a decreased risk of ALS. Higher levels of LDL and apoB were found long before the diagnosis.

"The persistence of these findings in models controlling for statin use, smoking, and vascular disease indicates that the association of lipid levels and ALS is not attributable to a confounding association between lipids, ALS, and these factors. This study adds to a growing literature documenting differences in the premorbid metabolic profile of those who eventually develop ALS," say the authors.

"In addition to providing novel insights into pathogenesis, this emphasizes the need to consider a broader set of potential pre-symptomatic ALS biomarkers. Such markers might help to target population screening for ALS and also build confidence in future trials of preventative therapy," the authors concluded.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Risk of Dementia Assessed Through Eye Diseases
Novel Treatment Strategies of Alzheimer’s Disease >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Do Covid Jabs Increase Risk of Miscarriage?
Do Covid Jabs Increase Risk of Miscarriage?
Brain Tumor
Brain Tumor
Understanding Introversion and the Probable Signs of Introversion in Children
Understanding Introversion and the Probable Signs of Introversion in Children
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Thalassemia Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation Bombay Blood Group 

Recommended Reading
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis....
Key Mechanism for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Unveiled!
Key Mechanism for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Unveiled!
Scientists uncover a significant role of proteins called optineurin (OPTN) in inhibiting the ......
Chances of Better Treatment for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
Chances of Better Treatment for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) has no cure currently. But new research could open up ways for ....
Weight Gain Linked to Lower Risk of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
Weight Gain Linked to Lower Risk of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
Study has found an association between high body mass index and a lowered risk of amyotrophic ......
Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation
Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation
Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of bl...
Bombay Blood Group
Bombay Blood Group
Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can r...
Thalassemia
Thalassemia
Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to prod...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agreeNo, give me more info Close