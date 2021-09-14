Risk of Dementia Assessed Through Eye Diseases

Advertisement

The study analyzed data on 12,364 adults aged 55-73 years enrolled in the UK Biobank study between 2006 and 2010. They were followed up until early 2021. During the 1,263,513 person-years of follow-up, 2,304 cases of dementia were recorded.It was found thatfrom any cause.Although glaucoma was not associated with an increased risk of Alzheimer's disease, it was associated with a higher risk of vascular dementia.Other systemic diseases like diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and depression were also found to be associated with an increased risk of dementia.say the authors.Source: Medindia