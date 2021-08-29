by Karishma Abhishek on  August 29, 2021 at 5:55 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Hallmark Pathology of Alzheimer’s Disease can be Halted by “chaperone” Protein
Plaque build-up in Alzheimer's diseases can be prevented by restoring "chaperone" protein - DAXX, as per a study at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, published online in the journal Nature.

The DAXX protein or the death domain-associated protein also shows its role in preventing certain mutations that contribute to cancers.

A "chaperone" protein is generally referred to as a quality control system that directs efficient protein folding to prevent various neurodegenerative diseases. The exact role of these proteins is limited.


Role of Chaperone Protein

However, the present study showed that these proteins prevent various neurodegeneration-associated proteins, such as beta-amyloid and alpha-synuclein from misfolding, tangling, and forming extracellular plaques and intracellular inclusions.

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a neurodegenerative disease that leads to gradual memory loss and behavioral changes. It is characterized by the formation of tau tangles and beta-amyloid plaques in the brain tissues, years before the actual symptoms occur.

Similarly in Parkinson's disease (neurodegenerative and movement disorder), the intracellular inclusions of alpha-synuclein are observed in the brains of affected patients.

"We solve a decades-long puzzle by showing this group of proteins actually constitute a major protein quality control system in cells and a never-before-seen enabler of proper folding of various proteins — including misfolding-prone proteins associated with various diseases. Keep that family of proteins functioning properly, and the tangling of rogue proteins may be diminished or stopped altogether," says senior author Xiaolu Yang, Ph.D., a professor of Cancer Biology in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

The study thereby may help in formulating new targeted approaches that would help in restoring a biological system designed to keep key proteins in check and prevent diseases.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Alzheimers Disease
Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.
READ MORE
Neuroinflammation – Key Mechanism in Alzheimer’s Disease Progression
Alzheimer's disease is driven primarily by neuroinflammation, which is the key to the spread of pathologically misfolded proteins in the brain and consequent cognitive impairment.
READ MORE
Exercise Modulates Pathological Course of Alzheimer’s Disease
Modulation of iron metabolism in both the brain and the muscles may occur due to through regular physical exercise.
READ MORE
New Brain Model Depicts the Age-related Changes in Alzheimer’s Disease
Miniature brain model has been developed by scientists to study the causes of Alzheimer's disease and to test drugs in development.
READ MORE
Baby Food - Basics
The healthiest baby foods can be made at home. Products from big brands that claim to develop infants’ health in a variety of ways are no match for nutritious home-made preparations.
READ MORE
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.
READ MORE
Dementia
Dementia has become a very big concern as we have an aging population across the world. Dementia is also terrifying to us because of its disturbing symptoms and limited treatment options.
READ MORE
Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes
Athletes can be physically fit by consuming a well balanced nutritious diet, which keeps them mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all around the year. Here are some simple and essential diet and nutrition tips for athletes.
READ MORE
Magical Millets for Your Health
Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutritionists now advise switching to millets from wheat and rice.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

More News on:

Magical Millets for Your HealthBaby Food - BasicsDiet and Nutrition Tips for AthletesNutrition IQCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesDementia