COVID-19 Death Risk High Among Unvaccinated People

More than 6, 00,000 Covid-19 cases were analyzed and the results showed that the rate of hospitalizations and deaths among people 18 and older by vaccination status, reported from April 4 to July 17 in 13 states and cities. The effectiveness of the vaccine was reduced to 80% against the Delta variant.According to Mehul Suthar-a virologist "Still achieving 80 per cent is a very good number. These vaccines still hold up against a highly transmissible variant,"."These real-world data show that vaccines remain highly effective at reducing Covid-19 related hospitalisation and emergency department visits, even in the presence of the new Covid-19 variant," says Shaun Grannis - researcher at Indiana University in the US.During the Delta variant prominence the mRNA vaccines were 87% effective in preventing hospitalizations.The study shows that it is a must to get vaccinated in order to prevent serious COVID infection.Source: Medindia