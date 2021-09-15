COVID-19 Death Risk High Among Unvaccinated People

The unvaccinated are 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19, finds a study done by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).The findings of the study are published in the journal Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
The study mainly emphasizes the importance COVID shots which help in preventing death rates and reducing the number of hospitalization visits. Previous studies have shown that the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 is significantly more effective against the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus compared to Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
‘Covid-19 death high among unvaccinated people ’
Moderna was 95% effective in preventing hospitalizations while Pfizer was 80% effective and Johnson & Johnson was 60% effective.
More than 6, 00,000 Covid-19 cases were analyzed and the results showed that the rate of hospitalizations and deaths among people 18 and older by vaccination status, reported from April 4 to July 17 in 13 states and cities. The effectiveness of the vaccine was reduced to 80% against the Delta variant.
According to Mehul Suthar-a virologist "Still achieving 80 per cent is a very good number. These vaccines still hold up against a highly transmissible variant,".
"These real-world data show that vaccines remain highly effective at reducing Covid-19 related hospitalisation and emergency department visits, even in the presence of the new Covid-19 variant," says Shaun Grannis - researcher at Indiana University in the US.
During the Delta variant prominence the mRNA vaccines were 87% effective in preventing hospitalizations.
The study shows that it is a must to get vaccinated in order to prevent serious COVID infection.
