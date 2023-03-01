About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

No BF.7 Omicron Variant Case Spotted in South Indian State of Tamil Nadu

by Adeline Dorcas on January 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM
Font : A-A+

No BF.7 Omicron Variant Case Spotted in South Indian State of Tamil Nadu

A new and highly transmissible BF.7 variant of Omicron has started spreading in many countries. However, the genome sequencing report of the six international passengers who had landed at various international airports in Tamil Nadu (TN) has reported no BF.7 variant of Omicron.

Recorded Omicron Cases in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Health Minister, Ma. Subramanian said that the two China-returned passengers, who tested COVID-19 positive, were affected by BA5.2. One passenger each from Muscat, Kuwait, and Bangkok was identified with BA.2 strain of Omicron. Another passenger, who arrived from Muscat and tested positive has the XBB.1 strain of Omicron.

The state has already analyzed 93 samples so far and of this 98 percent had tested either BA.2 or BA.5 while the remaining two percent tested for the Delta variant.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Omicron Remains Dominant Variant in India

Omicron Remains Dominant Variant in India


BA.2 and its descendent lineages, in particular, BA.2.75 has been mostly found over the last week in different parts of India.
Advertisement


The Health Minister also said that all the patients are recovering well after being in home isolation.

With the Omicron BF.7 strain being prominent in countries like China, Japan, and Hongkong, the Central government had made random testing mandatory in international airports.

Source: IANS
Omicron BF.7 COVID-19 Cases Increase in India

Omicron BF.7 COVID-19 Cases Increase in India


So far, three cases of the BF.7 strain, which is causing the current wave of COVID-19 infections in China, have been identified in India.
Advertisement
New Omicron Sub Variant BF.7 Detected in India

New Omicron Sub Variant BF.7 Detected in India


The new Omicron variant BF.7 is highly infectious and has a greater transmissibility. The country's daily positivity rate was reported to be 1.86%.
Advertisement
Corbevax Booster Dose Gives Maximum Protection Against Omicron Variants

Corbevax Booster Dose Gives Maximum Protection Against Omicron Variants


Is Corbevax booster dose effective against Omicron? Yes, taking Corbevax booster dose after being vaccinated with Covishield offers maximum protection against Omicron variants.
Advertisement

Recommended Reading

How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter?

How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter?

Mutations are the sudden changes that occur in genetic materials. They occur as a part of evolution and give ...
Omicron Variant of COVID-19

Omicron Variant of COVID-19

Omicron variant is a mutated strain of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) with faster transmissibility and enhanced ...
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

No BF.7 Omicron Variant Case Spotted in South Indian State of Tamil Nadu Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests