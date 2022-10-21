New Omicron Sub Variant BF.7 Detected in India

The first case of infectious BF.7 COVID strain has been reported in India.
New Omicron Strain in IndiaReportedly, Omicron variants BF.7 and BA.5.1.7 are behind the recent surge in the COVID-19 cases in China. However, experts have advised precaution and COVID appropriate behaviour ahead of the upcoming festive season.
Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country presently stands at 26,834 cases, accounting for 0.06 per cent of the country's total positive cases.
‘Omicron sub-variants -- BA.5.1.7 and BF.7 -- after emerging from a region of Mongolia in China are now making their way to other parts and posing fresh threats.’
India's weekly positivity rate currently stands at 1.02 per cent on Monday.
A total of 2,060 fresh COVID cases was detected in the last 24 hours against 2,401 reported on the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday morning.
Source: IANS
