New Omicron Sub Variant BF.7 Detected in India

by Colleen Fleiss on October 21, 2022 at 12:03 AM
The first case of infectious BF.7 COVID strain has been reported in India.

New Omicron Strain in India

Reportedly, Omicron variants BF.7 and BA.5.1.7 are behind the recent surge in the COVID-19 cases in China. However, experts have advised precaution and COVID appropriate behaviour ahead of the upcoming festive season.

Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country presently stands at 26,834 cases, accounting for 0.06 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

How to Battle Boredom during COVID

How to Battle Boredom during COVID


COVID-19 has led to a novel situation where people have had to stay indoors for a prolongedÂ period of time. Boredom during COVID is associated with anxiety, depression, loneliness and addiction. Find out how you can fight boredom!
India's weekly positivity rate currently stands at 1.02 per cent on Monday.

A total of 2,060 fresh COVID cases was detected in the last 24 hours against 2,401 reported on the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday morning.

Source: IANS
Omicron Variant of COVID-19

Omicron Variant of COVID-19


Omicron variant is a mutated strain of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) with faster transmissibility and enhanced virulence compared to the original COVID-19 virus.
XE Variant of Omicron Strain May Lead to Fourth Wave of Pandemic

XE Variant of Omicron Strain May Lead to Fourth Wave of Pandemic


With the gradual lifting-off of all COVID-19 restrictions in India, authorities caution against a new recombinant, hybrid virus known as XE variant.
Black Pepper as Preventive Measure Against Omicron

Black Pepper as Preventive Measure Against Omicron


Adding black pepper in the Kada may help render protection against the Omicron flu with the surge of the third wave of COVID-19.
