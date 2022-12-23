About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Omicron BF.7 COVID-19 Cases Increase in India
Advertisement

Omicron BF.7 COVID-19 Cases Increase in India

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on December 23, 2022 at 12:09 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • The Omicron BF.7 strain, a new COVID-19 type that has caused mayhem in China, has also been detected in India
  • It is a novel coronavirus mutant that is easily transmitted to others and has a short incubation period
  • It is estimated that 60% of Chinese people will be infected with this variant during the next three months and it can lead to millions of deaths in the next few months

So far, three cases of the Omicron BF.7 strain, which is causing the current wave of COVID-19 infections in China, have been identified in India.

Omicron BF.7 Variant in Gujarat and Odisha

Earlier this month, the first case of the highly contagious strain with increased transmissibility was discovered in Gujarat. With two cases in Gujarat and one in Odisha, India now has three Omicron BF.7 cases. While there has not been much concern so far, the new Omicron type is known to spread quickly and has a shorter incubation period. It has been reported that it will infect 60% of the Chinese population in the next three months.

Is a Fresh COVID-19 Outbreak Likely in India

Dr. Ravindra Gupta of the CK Birla Hospital (R), Gurugram, said that with individuals traveling around the world at this juncture, the probability of COVID-19 spreading globally is great.

Listen to this Article

Nasal Antibodies Against COVID-19 Decline Nine Months After Infection
Nasal Antibodies Against COVID-19 Decline Nine Months After Infection
New research has highlighted the need for COVID-19 nasal spray vaccines capable of boosting local antibodies in the nose and lungs that prevent COVID-19.
Advertisement

Omicron BF.7 COVID-19 Cases Increase in India

"Currently, coronavirus is taking its new mutation and is in the form of COVID BF.7 which is a variant of Omicron. This variant is found to infect China and has a high transmission ability. It is very quick to transfer to other people and has a short incubation period as well. It is informed to be infecting people very easily. It has also been suspected that 60% of people in China will be infected by this variant in the next three months. It is a horrible scenario that could take place and with people traveling across the globe, the disease can spread worldwide with air travel," says Dr. Gupta.

According to Dr. Charu Dutt Arora, Consultant Physician and Infectious Disease Specialist Head, Ameri Health, Asian Hospital, Faridabad, the recent surge of COVID-19 infection-positive cases in China, Japan, Hong Kong, Brazil, and the United States have generated concern around the world, including India. He says that the tweet of Mr. Eric Dengi, an epidemiologist from China stating that "this virus can lead to deaths of millions across China in next few months" is concerning.
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
Advertisement

Vaccination Helps Prevent COVID-19 Infection

The virus Omicron BF.5.2.1.7, often known as BF.7, is responsible for the COVID-19 outbreak in China. It is an Omicron variant mutant with the highest transmissibility of any COVID-19 variation so far. According to studies, the R0 value of this mutant is roughly 10-18.6, implying that each infected individual can infect 10-18.6 people around him. This virus also has a faster infection rate, in hours, making it difficult to detect in RT-PCR tests. People who have not been vaccinated or have weakened immunity, such as the elderly, youngsters, pregnant women, or those with several co-morbidities (cancer, uncontrolled diabetes, cardiac or kidney disease), are at a higher risk of contracting this virus.

According to Dr. Amitabha Ghosh, Consultant, Internal Medicine, Manipal Hospitals, Gurugram, the new variety, while not as lethal, transmits faster than earlier Omicron variants.

COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot Can be Helpful

"Just like other variants of Omicron, BF.7 is also another subvariant that has a very fast transmission rate. As per several data, the rate of fatality is not high for this variant but surely it transmits faster than the other Omicron variants. In India, there are very few cases of mortality and hospitalization but it also depends on various factors including a person's immunity and pre-existing comorbidities," says Dr. Ghosh.

While the symptoms are modest, Dr. Gupta estimates that the wave will kill one million people in China alone. He believes that the fourth dose of vaccine could help prevent these deaths.

Symptoms of Omicron BF.7 Variant

"The symptoms remain the same as with any other upper respiratory infection such as fever, cough, sore throat, and running nose. There is suspicion that this wave could kill one million people alone in China. It is also probable that if people get three to four shots of the vaccine, they may get protected. It is therefore very important for everyone to be more vigilant and responsive to taking COVID-19 vaccines. A fourth vaccine might help prevent this serious gruesome scenario. A person infected with this virus, even if they are asymptomatic, can transmit the virus to another 10-18 people. Only time will tell, what happens in the next few months, but we should be vigilant, should seriously follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, and avoid traveling as much as possible," says Dr. Gupta.

"The common symptoms include common cold, fever, fatigue, sore throat, headache, and body pain. Cough and respiratory symptoms are also present in infected patients. People are also presenting with abdominal symptoms such as stomach pain and loose motions," says Dr. Arora.

"The signs and symptoms of BF.7 are pretty like other Omicron variants fever, sore throat, runny nose. Cases of pneumonia with the BF.7 variant are lesser and the ones that are seen in an elderly population or people with underlying conditions. We are not seeing too much hospitalization with Omicron and early data from countries that are seeing BF.7 also tell us that the mortality of BF.7 is low," says Dr. Trupti Gilada, Infectious disease specialist, at Masina Hospital, Mumbai.

Precautions to Avoid the Spread of Omicron BS.7

To avoid infection, Dr. Ghosh advises maintaining proper hygiene, wearing a mask, and washing hands. He claims that persons with low immunity should be extremely cautious and that vaccines and booster doses can help reduce mortality and problems from the subvariants.

"Till now it is not clear which age group it affects the most, but it is certain that people with low immunity are at a higher risk. Also, now that people are more exposed to COVID-19 and its variants, they are automatically developing immunity against this virus and the upcoming variants. With the help of vaccines and booster shots, people are now able to tackle the virus in a better way and it has helped in preventing the complications of the subvariants," says Dr. Ghosh.

"It is imperative that one must follow COVID-19 appropriate behavior and rules as laid by the local bodies to control the spread. With restrictions eased out worldwide and the festive season in swing, it is important to continue the mass vaccination drive. Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate is the most important strategy to check this infection and its community outbreaks," says Dr. Arora. "Going forward the yardstick to measure the severity of a COVID-19 wave should not be a mere number of cases because most of these will be mild. The yardstick should now be the number of moderate to severe cases of those requiring oxygen or those requiring hospitalization. So public health action needs to be based on severe infections because mild infections will be common every time there is a new mutation. And India paid its price with the Delta wave where we lost a lot of our people and those who survived have good immunity to COVID-19 and so is the status of our very good vaccination. So, for India per se, we have a comparatively immune population and those who will be infected with BF.7 in future should be mild while we are on the watch out, we should continue to do genomic studies and understand what every variant looks like, and it still should not be a cause of panic," says Dr. Gilada.

Source: Medindia
Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization
Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization
Fluvoxamine has been proven among one such drug that could be used to treat COVID-19. Dozens of COVID patients showed no clinical deterioration in their symptoms when treated with a drug, fluvoxamine.

Citations   close

Advertisement
Green Fungus
Green Fungus
Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Every day, people inhale Aspergillus spores, but it isn''t harmful. However, it affects people who have a weak immune system. If the infection is left untreated, it can cause pneumonia.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause ...

COVID in Children

COVID in Children

Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID in ...

COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women

COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women

The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled and ...

COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts

COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts

Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is important and ...

How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times

How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times

Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being can help ...

Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake

Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake

COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with ...

Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression

Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression

Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips to manage ...

Omicron Variant of COVID-19

Omicron Variant of COVID-19

Omicron variant is a mutated strain of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) with faster transmissibility and enhanced ...

This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Omicron BF.7 COVID-19 Cases Increase in India Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests