Launch of National Medical Register Portal

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Go to source). The National Medical Register (NMR) is established under Section 31 of the NMC Act, 2019. It aims to be a comprehensive and dynamic database for all allopathic (MBBS) doctors in India. The register is linked to the Aadhaar ID of doctors, ensuring authenticity and secure verification.
State Medical Councils (SMCs) play a crucial role in the development and maintenance of the NMR. They are responsible for the verification of applications and ensuring the accuracy of the data entered into the register.
Key Features of National Medical Register (NMR)
- The NMR will include detailed records of all registered MBBS doctors, including their qualifications and contact information.
- Linking to Aadhaar IDs ensures the authenticity of the registered data.
- The NMR will be continuously updated to reflect accurate and current information.
Statements from the Officials Regarding the Inauguration of the National Medical Register
Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda
Shri Nadda highlighted the NMR as a crucial step towards enhancing the digital healthcare ecosystem in India. He emphasized that this initiative aligns with the Prime Minister's vision of a digitally robust health sector. He also noted that the NMR will be upgraded with continuous improvements.
Smt. Anupriya Patel
Smt. Patel stressed the long-standing need for a centralized medical register. She noted that the NMR will rectify the existing scattered data and facilitate easy registration, forming a cornerstone of India's digital health ecosystem.
Shri Prataprao Jadhav
Shri Jadhav underscored the importance of the NMR for maintaining transparent and consolidated data about doctors. He linked the launch of the NMR to the government’s commitment to quality healthcare under the vision of "Reform, Perform, and Transform."
Shri Apurva Chandra
Union Health Secretary Shri Chandra pointed out that the NMR will address the lack of comprehensive data regarding the medical workforce in India. He highlighted that the portal will be part of the Healthcare Professional Registry under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.
Registration Process of the National Medical Register (NMR)The NMR registration process involves several steps:
1. Initial Application: Doctors need to upload their MBBS Degree Certificate, State Medical Council Registration Certificate, and Aadhaar number.
2. Verification: Applications are forwarded to the respective State Medical Council for verification, then to the National Medical Commission.
3. Issuance of NMR ID: After successful verification, a unique NMR ID is issued.
The National Medical Register (NMR) portal will evolve to include additional features such as linking doctors to the broader digital health ecosystem. Future updates will include direct integration with new software, continuing medical education, and credit points.
The launch of the National Medical Register Portal marks a significant advancement in the digitization of healthcare in India. It aims to provide a comprehensive, authentic, and easily accessible database of MBBS doctors, supporting the broader goal of enhancing the quality and transparency of healthcare services.
