About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Launch of National Medical Register Portal

Written by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Sep 5 2024 2:26 PM

Highlights:
  • The National Medical Register provides detailed records of MBBS doctors, including qualifications and contact information
  • Ensures the authenticity of the registered data
  • The portal will be regularly updated to maintain accurate information
Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda, inaugurated the National Medical Register (NMR) Portal of the National Medical Commission (NMC). This significant event was attended by Union Minister of State (MoS) for Health & Family Welfare, Smt. Anupriya Patel, and virtually by Union MoS Shri Prataprao Jadhav (1 Trusted Source
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Go to source).
The National Medical Register (NMR) is established under Section 31 of the NMC Act, 2019. It aims to be a comprehensive and dynamic database for all allopathic (MBBS) doctors in India. The register is linked to the Aadhaar ID of doctors, ensuring authenticity and secure verification.

State Medical Councils (SMCs) play a crucial role in the development and maintenance of the NMR. They are responsible for the verification of applications and ensuring the accuracy of the data entered into the register.


App Which Provides Doctor’s Services At Your Doorstep Is Now Trending In The US
App Which Provides Doctor’s Services At Your Doorstep Is Now Trending In The US
This app is mainly useful for working mothers who have busy schedules that does not give them enough time to visit doctors for minor ailments.
Advertisement

Key Features of National Medical Register (NMR)

  • The NMR will include detailed records of all registered MBBS doctors, including their qualifications and contact information.
  • Linking to Aadhaar IDs ensures the authenticity of the registered data.
  • The NMR will be continuously updated to reflect accurate and current information.

Advertisement
Indian Doctors Develop Mobile App to Treat Gastro Intestinal, Liver Emergencies
Indian Doctors Develop Mobile App to Treat Gastro Intestinal, Liver Emergencies
It is available free of cost on android platform, and provides updated information about treatment and diagnosis of 15 gastrointestinal diseases.

Statements from the Officials Regarding the Inauguration of the National Medical Register

Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda


Shri Nadda highlighted the NMR as a crucial step towards enhancing the digital healthcare ecosystem in India. He emphasized that this initiative aligns with the Prime Minister's vision of a digitally robust health sector. He also noted that the NMR will be upgraded with continuous improvements.

Smt. Anupriya Patel


Smt. Patel stressed the long-standing need for a centralized medical register. She noted that the NMR will rectify the existing scattered data and facilitate easy registration, forming a cornerstone of India's digital health ecosystem.

Shri Prataprao Jadhav


Shri Jadhav underscored the importance of the NMR for maintaining transparent and consolidated data about doctors. He linked the launch of the NMR to the government’s commitment to quality healthcare under the vision of "Reform, Perform, and Transform."

Shri Apurva Chandra


Union Health Secretary Shri Chandra pointed out that the NMR will address the lack of comprehensive data regarding the medical workforce in India. He highlighted that the portal will be part of the Healthcare Professional Registry under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.


Advertisement
IPhone App can Help Doctors in Grading Eye Disease
IPhone App can Help Doctors in Grading Eye Disease
Research reveals that an iPhone app has been used for imaging the inside of the eye in pediatric patients.

Registration Process of the National Medical Register (NMR)

The NMR registration process involves several steps:

1. Initial Application: Doctors need to upload their MBBS Degree Certificate, State Medical Council Registration Certificate, and Aadhaar number.

2. Verification: Applications are forwarded to the respective State Medical Council for verification, then to the National Medical Commission.

3. Issuance of NMR ID: After successful verification, a unique NMR ID is issued.

The National Medical Register (NMR) portal will evolve to include additional features such as linking doctors to the broader digital health ecosystem. Future updates will include direct integration with new software, continuing medical education, and credit points.

The launch of the National Medical Register Portal marks a significant advancement in the digitization of healthcare in India. It aims to provide a comprehensive, authentic, and easily accessible database of MBBS doctors, supporting the broader goal of enhancing the quality and transparency of healthcare services.

Reference:
  1. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare - (https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=2048222)

Source-Medindia
'Ayush Kavach' App Provides Online consultation
'Ayush Kavach' App Provides Online consultation
Home-based treatment facilities given to patients through 'AYUSH Kavach' app by AYUSH mission.

Latest India Special
View All
Advertisement