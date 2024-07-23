Analysis of Healthcare Budget Allocations for 2024-2025: Increases in Expenditure

- The Medical Treatment of CGHS Pensioners (PORB) increased significantly from ₹4,296.40 crores to ₹5,384.00 crores
- The Flexible Pool for RCH & Health System Strengthening, National Health Programme, and National Urban Health Mission rose notably from ₹27,094.42 crores to ₹32,294.57 crores
- The National Organ Transplant Programme saw a slight increase from ₹11.00 crores to ₹15.00 crores
The budget changes for the specified programs from the revised estimates of 2023-2024 to the budget estimates of 2024-2025.
2. Centrally Sponsored Schemes - National Health Mission: Flexible Pool for RCH & Health System Strengthening, National Health Programme, and National Urban Health Mission increased from ₹25,638.57 crores to ₹32,294.57 crores.
3. Other Autonomous Bodies: Increased from ₹17,250.90 crores to ₹18,013.62 crores.
4. National AIDS and STD Control Programme:
- NACO increased from ₹2,300.00 crores to ₹2,700.00 crores.
- Blood Transfusion Service increased from ₹119.06 crores to ₹190.00 crores.
6. The National Organ Transplant Programme budget increased from ₹11 crores to ₹15 crores.
8. Funding for Regional Institute of Paramedical and Nursing Sciences, Aizawl, increased from ₹115.04 crores to ₹130 crores.
10. Family Welfare Schemes: Increased from ₹516.60 crores to ₹694.72 crores.
11. Direction and Administration: Increased from ₹72.45 crores to ₹102.00 crores.
12. Lady Hardinge Medical College and Smt. S.K. Hospitals: Increased from ₹573.96 crores to ₹750.00 crores.
In conclusion, the 2024-24 healthcare budget demonstrates a clear emphasis on strengthening national health programs, enhancing medical infrastructure. Significant increases in expenditure for the National Health Mission, CGHS pensioners' medical treatment, and various national health programs underscore the government's commitment to comprehensive healthcare reform. Overall, the budget reflects a balanced approach to addressing immediate healthcare needs while investing in long-term health infrastructure and services.
