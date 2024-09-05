Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2024, September 05). Transforming Healthcare: Improving Doctor and Nurse Availability in India . Medindia. Retrieved on Sep 05, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/indiaspecial/transforming-healthcare-improving-doctor-and-nurse-availability-in-india-217122-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Transforming Healthcare: Improving Doctor and Nurse Availability in India". Medindia. Sep 05, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/indiaspecial/transforming-healthcare-improving-doctor-and-nurse-availability-in-india-217122-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Transforming Healthcare: Improving Doctor and Nurse Availability in India". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/indiaspecial/transforming-healthcare-improving-doctor-and-nurse-availability-in-india-217122-1.htm. (accessed Sep 05, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. 2024. Transforming Healthcare: Improving Doctor and Nurse Availability in India. Medindia, viewed Sep 05, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/indiaspecial/transforming-healthcare-improving-doctor-and-nurse-availability-in-india-217122-1.htm.