Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Pavithra. (2024, December 17). Medindia Honoured at Healthcare Summit 2024 . Medindia. Retrieved on Dec 17, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/indiaspecial/medindia-honoured-at-healthcare-summit-2024-218320-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Pavithra. " Medindia Honoured at Healthcare Summit 2024". Medindia. Dec 17, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/indiaspecial/medindia-honoured-at-healthcare-summit-2024-218320-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Pavithra. " Medindia Honoured at Healthcare Summit 2024". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/indiaspecial/medindia-honoured-at-healthcare-summit-2024-218320-1.htm. (accessed Dec 17, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Pavithra. 2024. Medindia Honoured at Healthcare Summit 2024. Medindia, viewed Dec 17, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/indiaspecial/medindia-honoured-at-healthcare-summit-2024-218320-1.htm.