'Ayush Kavach' App Provides Onlime Consultant

‘Around 230 doctors from all the three disciplines offer advices.’

"In this, around 230 doctors from all the three disciplines offer advices. More than 1,000 people have received information in three days. More than 100 calls can be received at one time on this app," he added."In view of the growing interest of people in AYUSH mode, on June 2, a special feature of tele-counselling was added to it, which has been named 'Ayush Tele-Kavach'," Rajkamal said.He said, "Through the app, on a phone call the doctor talks to the patient or his family and enquires about the symptoms of the disease and fields other health-related queries. The Ayush dialogue programme has also been started on the app. The live programme runs on the app every evening from 5 p.m."Source: IANS