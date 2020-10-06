by Jeffil Obadiah on  June 10, 2020 at 10:34 PM Respiratory Disease News
'Ayush Kavach' App Provides Onlime Consultant
Lucknow, June 6 (IANS) The AYUSH mission has provided home-based treatment facilities to patients through its 'AYUSH Kavach' app. Ayurveda, Unani and homeopathy experts can be consulted for prevention of diseases by calling through the app. This app was launched on May 5 by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. More than 12.5 lakh people have downloaded it so far.


AYUSH Mission Director Rajkamal said the app has many useful facilities for the people. It provides information on prevention of Covid-19, live yoga, measures to increase disease resistance, contribution to Chief Minister's Covid-Care Relief Fund and state-level control measures.


"In this, around 230 doctors from all the three disciplines offer advices. More than 1,000 people have received information in three days. More than 100 calls can be received at one time on this app," he added.

"In view of the growing interest of people in AYUSH mode, on June 2, a special feature of tele-counselling was added to it, which has been named 'Ayush Tele-Kavach'," Rajkamal said.

He said, "Through the app, on a phone call the doctor talks to the patient or his family and enquires about the symptoms of the disease and fields other health-related queries. The Ayush dialogue programme has also been started on the app. The live programme runs on the app every evening from 5 p.m."

Source: IANS

