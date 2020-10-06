by Jeffil Obadiah on  June 10, 2020 at 10:44 PM Respiratory Disease News
Indian Footballer Hamza Koya Dies of Covid-19
Former footballer Hamza Koya succumbed to Covid-19 on Saturday morning, according to authorities.

With this the total number of Covid deaths in Kerala rose to 15.

The 61-year-old former footballer who has played for various Mumbai Football clubs, returned to his home town near here at Parapanagadi along with his family from Mumbai on May 21 except his son who is working in Mumbai.


On May 26, Koya developed Covid symptoms and was moved to the Manjeri Medical College hospital.

Two days back he developed breathing problems and was moved to the ventilator but his condition worsened and he passed away on Saturday morning.

Five of his immediate family members are also Covid positive and are under treatment and their condition is said to be stable.

The health authorities will now conduct the last rites of Koya under the Covid protocols.

Source: IANS

