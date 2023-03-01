<i>Naegleria Fowleri</i> Infection: Deadly Brain-Eating Amoeba Kills a South Korean Man

About Careers MedBlog Contact us
Naegleria Fowleri Infection: Deadly Brain-Eating Amoeba Kills a South Korean Man

by Adeline Dorcas on January 3, 2023 at 2:04 PM
South Korea reports the first case of brain-eating amoeba (Naegleria fowleri) infection, said the health authorities.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) confirmed that a Korean national who died after returning from Thailand was infected with Naegleria fowleri, which destroys human brains.

Novel Drug Leads Could Combat Brain-eating Amoebae

Novel Drug Leads Could Combat Brain-eating Amoebae


Brain-eating amoebae can cause harmful forms of encephalitis, and more than 95% of people who develop these rare but devastating infections die. Now researchers have designed new compounds that show promise as treatments.
The man in his 50s came back to Korea on December 10 after a four-month stay in the Southeast Asian country and was admitted to a hospital next day. He died on Tuesday last week, reports Yonhap news agency.

This is the first known infection from the disease in the country, which was first reported in the United States in 1937.
Is Naegleria Fowleri Infection Life-Threatening Naegleria fowleri is an amoeba commonly found in warm freshwater lakes, rivers, canals and ponds throughout the world. The amoeba is inhaled through the nose and travels to the brain to destroy brain tissue.
14-Year-Old Boy Critically Ill After Contracting a Rare Brain-Eating Amoeba in the US

14-Year-Old Boy Critically Ill After Contracting a Rare Brain-Eating Amoeba in the US


Michael Riley has been diagnosed with a rare brain infection called as Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis that is caused by a amoeba called Naegleria fowleri.
The KDCA said the odds of human-to-human transmission of Naegleria fowleri are low but asked local residents to refrain swimming in the areas where the disease has broken out.

A total of 381 Naegleria fowleri cases have been reported as of 2018 in the world including in the US, India and Thailand.

Source: IANS
Drug Targets for Treating Brain-eating Amoeba Infections

Drug Targets for Treating Brain-eating Amoeba Infections


Cancer drug and antidepressants provide clues for treating brain-eating amoeba infections.
Death Caused by a Rare Type Amoeba: Research Study

Death Caused by a Rare Type Amoeba: Research Study


A 36-year-old man in northern Israel died after he contracted a rare brain-eating amoeba, the Israeli Ministry of Health had reported.
