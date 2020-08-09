New, Minimally Invasive Treatment Effective Against Prostate Cancer

Focal HIFU is an outpatient procedure that takes around two hours. The patient can be discharged the same day. The procedure involves using a focused ultrasound beam to raise the prostate's temperature to approximately 90 degrees Celsius (194 degrees Fahrenheit) to destroy targeted areas of prostate tissue.For the study, 100 men who underwent a HIFU procedure for prostate cancer between 2015-2019 were followed. Around 91% of the HIFU patients could avoid radical treatment, and 73% did not experience treatment failure.Focal HIFU carries a low risk of significant complications and serious adverse effects. It helped to preserve the quality of life. Patients did not experience urine incontinence and were able to retain their sexual function. No serious adverse events or major complications were observed among the patients.A small proportion of patients experienced difficulties with urination and urinary tract infection. Most patients went home the same day after the procedure and could resume their normal activities shortly.says Andre Abreu, MD, and a urology surgeon with Keck Medicine and first author of the study.Abreu added,days Inderbir Gill, who is a Distinguished Professor and chair of the Catherine and Joseph Aresty Department of Urology, Shirley and Donald Skinner Chair in Urologic Cancer Surgery and associate dean for clinical innovation at the Keck School.Source: Medindia