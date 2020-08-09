by Ramya Rachamanti on  September 8, 2020 at 2:44 PM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 Update: With 1,133 Deaths, India Recorded Highest Single-day Death Toll
After breaching single day records of highest COVID-19 cases in the world going past 90,000, India has reported 75,809 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours.

At present, India is the second worst hit country after the US, with 42,80,442 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on January 30. The US has recorded 63,00,431 cases and 1,89,206 deaths till now, since the virus was first detected in China's Wuhan in December 2019.

8,836,97 are active cases; 33,23,950 have recovered till now in India, while 72,775 lost the battle against the deadly virus.


The recovery rate was as high as 77.65 per cent, and the fatality rate stands at 1.70 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare shows. The last highest deaths recorded due to the virus on a single day was on July 23, when 1,129 died in 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh are the worst-hit states. These five states account for over 62 per cent of the active cases, according to the Health Ministry.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted a record 10,98,621 tests in a single day on Monday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 5,06,50,128.



Source: IANS

