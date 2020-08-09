COVID-19 Update: With 1,133 Deaths, India Recorded Highest Single-day Death Toll

The recovery rate was as high as 77.65 per cent, and the fatality rate stands at 1.70 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare shows. The last highest deaths recorded due to the virus on a single day was on July 23, when 1,129 died in 24 hours.Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh are the worst-hit states. These five states account for over 62 per cent of the active cases, according to the Health Ministry.According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted a record 10,98,621 tests in a single day on Monday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 5,06,50,128.Source: IANS