by Jeffil Obadiah on  September 8, 2020 at 8:41 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

On-site Covid Test Lab Delivers Results in 6 Hrs
India's first on-site Covid testing facility is coming up at the capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport and will provide RT-PCR test results within six hours.

The facility, to be set up by a private laboratory empanelled by the Delhi government for Covid testing, is expected to be operational by mid-September.

Genestrings Diagnostic Centre, which will establish the 3,500 square metre facility at the multi-level car parking of Terminal 3, said that the results of samples collected at the facility will be declared within 4-6 hours, and until then, the passengers will be isolated in the waiting lounge or may opt to stay in a hotel.


In case of a positive result, the passenger concerned will be processed in line with applicable Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) protocols by the authorities while those testing negative can continue their onward air journey, it added.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare guidelines mandate international passengers arriving in India and having RT-PCR negative certificate would be exempt from institutional quarantine by states and will be allowed onward air journey.

The government, in an advisory issued in August, mandated that incoming travellers may seek exemption from institutional quarantine, if they have a negative report from a RT-PCR test conducted within 96 hours before the journey.

Genestrings Diagnostic Centre Director, Rajat Arora, said that the facility would ensure incoming passengers from abroad who could not arrange for a report on their Covid status can get it at the first airport upon reaching India.

Besides, residents of Delhi may choose to get tested at the airport laboratory and wait for the results before entering the city, he added.

"This is the first time such an arrangement is coming up at any airport in the entire country. We will test the incoming passengers at the airport, and the reports will be ready within 4-6 hours, which will ensure that they are tested before entering the city as well as for onward journey. RT-PCR is a gold standard way of testing for Covid-19 and will be a game-changer for the safety of incoming passengers. We are very proud of this collaboration and will ensure a successful implementation," he added.

The testing facility and infrastructure at T3 has been readied by Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), a joint venture of corporate firms and the Airports Authority of India handling operations, management, and development of the IGIA since 2006, with all the necessary audits and approvals from the governing bodies.

DIAL's CEO, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, said: "Delhi airport continues to be a hub for international travellers even during the pandemic. The pilot initiative has been taken to ensure testing of all arriving international transfer passengers scheduled to board a domestic connecting flight post-arrival at Delhi Airport. The Covid-19 testing laboratory at Delhi Airport has been adequately equipped for testing and sample collection that will be conducted in compliance with the protocols established by the ICMR and the NABL."

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.
READ MORE
Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation
A sudden, severe pain in the testis may be due to testicular torsion. Testicles inside the scrotum are very sensitive organs.
READ MORE
Torsion Testis
Torsion occurs when the testis spins, twisting the spermatic cord, causing reduced blood flow and testicular damage. Timely surgery may be needed to save the testis.
READ MORE
Undescended Testicles
An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

More News on:

Undescended TesticlesVaricoceleTesticle Pain - Symptom EvaluationTorsion TestisOrchidectomy