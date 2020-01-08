by Colleen Fleiss on  August 1, 2020 at 12:55 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Method to Prevent Fear Memories from Returning Developed
The new non-invasive experimental protocol developed by University of Bologna researchers was found to help prevent fear memories from returning. The protocol combines fear conditioning - a stimulus associated with something unpleasant, that induces a negative memory - and the neurostimulation of a specific site of the prefrontal cortex. The findings of the study are published in Current Biology .

This process alters the perception of an unpleasant (aversive) event so that it will no longer induce fear. "This experimental protocol combining transcranial stimulation and memory reconsolidation allowed us to modify an aversive memory that the participants had learned the day before", explains Sara Borgomaneri, researcher at the University of Bologna and first author of the study. "This result has relevant repercussions for understanding how memory works. It might even lead to the development of new therapies to deal with traumatic memories".

CAN MEMORIES BE ALTERED?


The primary focus of the research group is the process of reconsolidation. This process maintains, strengthens, and alters those events that are already stored in our long-term memory. "Every time an event is recalled in our memory, there is a limited period of time in which it can be altered", explains Simone Battaglia, researcher and co-author of this study. "The protocol we developed exploits this short time window and can, therefore, interfere with the reconsolidation process of learned aversive memories".

With an electromagnetic coil placed on the head of the participant, TMS creates magnetic fields that can alter the neural activity of specific brain areas. TMS is a non-invasive procedure that does not require surgery or any action on the participant and for this reason is widespread in research as well as in clinic and rehabilitation programmes.

"With TMS, we could alter the functioning of the prefrontal cortex, which proved to be fundamental in the reconsolidation process of aversive memories" says Sara Borgomaneri. "Thanks to this procedure, we obtained results that, until now, were only possible by delivering drugs to patients".

THE TRIAL

The research group developed this protocol through a trial involving 98 healthy people. Every participant had learned an aversive memory and the next day underwent a TMS session over the prefrontal cortex.

"First, we created the aversive memory by combining an unpleasant stimulation with some images", explains Borgomaneri. "The day after, we presented a group of participants with the same stimulus, which, in their memory, was recorded as aversive. Using TMS immediately afterwards, we interfered with their prefrontal cortex activity".

To test the effectiveness of the protocol, other groups of participants underwent TMS without their aversive memory to be recalled (no reconsolidation was triggered), and some other groups were stimulated with TMS in control brain areas, not involved in memory reconsolidation.

At that point, the only thing left to do for researchers was to evaluate the effectiveness of TMS. They waited for another day and once again tested how the participants reacted when the aversive memory was recalled. And they obtained encouraging results. Participants who had their prefrontal cortex activity inhibited by TMS showed a reduced psycho-physiological response to the unpleasant stimulus. They remembered the event (explicit memory) but its negative effect was substantially reduced.

"This trial showed that it is feasible to alter the persistence of potentially traumatic memories. This may have crucial repercussions in the fields of rehabilitation and clinical medicine", says Professor Giuseppe di Pellegrino, who coordinated the study. "We're dealing with a new technique that can be employed in different contexts and can assume a variety of functions, starting from treating PTSD, which will be the focus of our next study".

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Researchers Use Robot for Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation
A coil positioning robot for Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) has been introduced at the Brain Simulation Center
READ MORE
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation may Help Treat Stroke, Dementia, and Migraines
Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) can treat a broader range of common neurological conditions, including stroke, acute migraines, and dementia, reveals a new study.
READ MORE
Brain Exercises to Improve Memory
An active brain can certainly help in improving memory by strengthening the connections between neural impulses in brain.
READ MORE
Quiz on Phobia
We have seen "strange" behavior in some people with whom we interact and we have been, often, baffled by their strangeness. Many of these individuals suffer from, what is commonly termed as, "phobias". Let us take a look at some common phobias and ...
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Paranoia
Paranoia is a false belief where the individual feels unfairly targeted or persecuted by everyone else, leading to irrational suspicion and mistrust of others.
READ MORE
Xenophobia
Xenophobia can be studied from two different perspectives. First as a medical condition ‘phobia’ second as a cultural and social malaise. Xenophobia can manifest itself in several ways in a country.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

More News on:

XenophobiaParanoiaNeck Cracking