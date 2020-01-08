New Method to Prevent Fear Memories from Returning Developed

‘Scientists use TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) to "erase" the fear induced by a negative memory.’

The primary focus of the research group is the process of reconsolidation. This process maintains, strengthens, and alters those events that are already stored in our long-term memory.explains Simone Battaglia, researcher and co-author of this study.With an electromagnetic coil placed on the head of the participant, TMS creates magnetic fields that can alter the neural activity of specific brain areas. TMS is a non-invasive procedure that does not require surgery or any action on the participant and for this reason is widespread in research as well as in clinic and rehabilitation programmes.says Sara Borgomaneri.THE TRIALThe research group developed this protocol through a trial involving 98 healthy people. Every participant had learned an aversive memory and the next day underwent a TMS session over the prefrontal cortex.explains Borgomaneri.To test the effectiveness of the protocol, other groups of participants underwent TMS without their aversive memory to be recalled (no reconsolidation was triggered), and some other groups were stimulated with TMS in control brain areas, not involved in memory reconsolidation.At that point, the only thing left to do for researchers was to evaluate the effectiveness of TMS. They waited for another day and once again tested how the participants reacted when the aversive memory was recalled. And they obtained encouraging results. Participants who had their prefrontal cortex activity inhibited by TMS showed a reduced psycho-physiological response to the unpleasant stimulus. They remembered the event (explicit memory) but its negative effect was substantially reduced.says Professor Giuseppe di Pellegrino, who coordinated the study.Source: Eurekalert