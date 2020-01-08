Link Between Hearing Loss and Neurocognitive Deficits

In childhood cancer survivors, severe hearing loss was linked to neurocognitive deficits independent of the type of therapy, said St. Jude Children's Research Hospital researchers. The work appears as an advance online publication today in JAMA Oncology.



"There has been a lot of research on how children who are born deaf can be affected academically and psychosocially, but far less for kids who acquire hearing loss at some point during their childhood," said corresponding author Johnnie Bass, Ph.D., of St. Jude Rehabilitation Services. "Our goal was to report on the prevalence, severity and risk of hearing loss in a large cohort of cancer survivors to assess the impact of hearing impairment on neurocognitive function."

"Even patients not exposed to neurotoxic therapies who develop mild hearing deficits can have problems with their neurocognitive skills," said senior author Kevin Krull, Ph.D., of St. Jude Epidemiology and Cancer Control. "This makes it important to identify these patients early and suggest interventions to help improve their hearing and thus their neurocognitive outcomes."



Hearing aids are often recommended to assist with treatment-related hearing loss. The researchers found that of 330 survivors with severe hearing loss in the study for whom a hearing aid had been previously recommended, only 23% were consistently using the devices. Research in individuals who are born with hearing loss, as well as in the elderly with hearing loss, suggests that hearing aids can improve neurocognitive outcomes. More research is needed to determine if this is the case for childhood cancer survivors and to better understand barriers that prevent hearing aid use.



The work relied on hearing assessments gathered through the St. Jude Lifetime Cohort study (St. Jude LIFE). St. Jude LIFE brings long-term childhood cancer survivors back to the hospital for regular health screenings throughout their adult lives. Findings from the study help childhood cancer survivors learn more about their health needs, while providing novel insights into the late effects of childhood cancer treatment.



The researchers evaluated 1,520 childhood cancer survivors and found that more than one-third had severe hearing loss. This effect was independent of having been exposed to neurotoxic therapy, when compared to survivors with normal hearing or mild hearing loss.