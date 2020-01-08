by Colleen Fleiss on  August 1, 2020 at 12:46 AM Coronavirus News
Study Shows How Global Responses to COVID-19 Threaten Global Food Security
New study discussed how the economic fallout from the efforts and impacts on food supply chains worldwide puts global food security at risk. The study was conducted by David Laborde and colleagues.

Laborde et al. argue that these new threats need to be acknowledged and addressed by governments worldwide to prevent the COVID-19 health crisis from becoming a global food crisis as well.

What's more, disruptions to agricultural supply, production, and distribution of foods due to labor shortages, widespread industry closures, and restrictions on the movement of people and goods have placed further strain on the global food system.


To address these emerging threats to global food security, Laborde et al. suggest that governments of both rich and poor nations should first focus on ways to provide income support to protect food access for their most vulnerable citizens.

Novel strategies to enact safe social distancing in ways that facilitate food production and trade and allow for the movement of food-sector workers could also minimize disruptions to food systems and prevent looming food shortages as the COVID-19 pandemic progresses.

Source: Eurekalert

