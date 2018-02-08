medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

New Mechanisms Underlying Pediatric Kidney Cancer Identified

by Adeline Dorcas on  August 2, 2018 at 3:38 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study uncovers mechanisms underlying a common cancer of the kidney in children. The findings of the study are published in journal Genes and Development.
New Mechanisms Underlying Pediatric Kidney Cancer Identified
New Mechanisms Underlying Pediatric Kidney Cancer Identified

Connecting two previously unrelated insights about the formation of pediatric kidney cancer, researchers at UT Southwestern Medical Center have uncovered the means by which cancer continues to grow, providing potential targets for more effective treatments in the future.

Wilms tumor is the most common cancer of the kidney in children. Typically, the disease is treated with surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy. This combination is effective for many patients but has numerous side effects, and a cure remains elusive for those with aggressive disease. This situation has driven investigators at UT Southwestern to look for more effective and less toxic ways to treat Wilms tumor.

Previously, pediatric investigators from the nationally recognized Kidney Cancer Program at UT Southwestern's Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center identified a new molecular subset of Wilms tumors driven by recurrent mutations at "hot spot" residues in genes of the microRNA (miRNA) processing pathway (Rakheja et al., Nat Comm, 2014). A miRNA is a tiny RNA that reduces the production of specific proteins in cells. Nevertheless, it was unclear exactly why impairment of miRNA function caused Wilms tumors.

In follow-up studies, the researchers identified a previously unknown connection between the miRNA pathway and insulin-like growth factor 2 (IGF2), a secreted protein that drives organ growth and is known to play a critical role in Wilms tumor and other cancers. In related work, the UT Southwestern scientists also identified new, miRNA-independent mechanisms of IGF2 regulation in Wilms tumor.

"Our previous discovery of miRNA processing mutations opened a window into this important class of Wilms tumors," said Dr. James Amatruda, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Molecular Biology, and Internal Medicine. "In the current study, we wanted to understand exactly how those mutations turn a normal kidney cell into a cancer cell. We also wanted to identify potential avenues for new and better treatments."

Dr. Amatruda, along with Dr. Kenneth Chen, Instructor of Pediatrics at UT Southwestern, steered the study, which connected miRNA processing mutations to IGF2 regulation. Specifically, the team found that Wilms tumors with miRNA processing mutations exhibit higher levels of Pleomorphic adenoma gene 1 (PLAG1), a protein that normally functions during development to turn on IGF2 expression. In kidney cells with miRNA mutations, PLAG1 levels are abnormally high, leading to the inappropriate production of IGF2, which in turn promotes Wilms tumor formation.

"This discovery connects two previously unrelated Wilms tumor insights in a new way. We now understand how Wilms tumor mutations drive IGF2 production, which is an important contributor to Wilms tumor formation," Dr. Chen said.

In another study focused on Wilms tumor and also featured in Genes and Development, Dr. Joshua Mendell, a Professor of Molecular Biology and a Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator, together with Ryan Hunter, a student in the UT Southwestern Medical Scientist Training Program, uncovered another mechanism that leads to upregulation of IGF2 in Wilms tumors. These scientists began their study in an effort to understand the function of the DIS3L2 gene, which is mutated in some Wilms tumors and whose loss-of-function causes a rare lethal disease of newborns known as Perlman syndrome that is associated with overgrowth and a high risk of Wilms tumor.

Previous work suggested that DIS3L2 might prevent Wilms tumor formation through its ability to regulate miRNA levels. However, using genetically engineered mice lacking DIS3L2 function, Dr. Mendell and Mr. Hunter found that loss of this gene had no effect on miRNAs but rather led to an increase in IGF2 expression. This finding provides an important new understanding of the causes of overgrowth and Wilms tumor in Perlman syndrome patients.

"Given that the therapy for Wilms' tumor has not changed in decades and relies on highly toxic chemotherapy, we believe that a better understanding of the fundamental molecular mechanisms that give rise to these cancers will allow the development of targeted therapies that are more effective and have fewer side effects," Dr. Mendell said.

Children treated with chemotherapy frequently have adverse effects that can manifest at the time of treatment, or later in life, he added.

"It would be much better, especially when treating children, if we could develop targeted therapies that are specifically directed at the defects that cause Wilms tumor," Mr. Hunter said.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Related Links

Wilms Tumor

Wilms Tumor

Wilms tumor or nephroblastoma is the most common cancerous kidney tumor in children of less than 5 years of age. Most children with favorable histology can be cured of the cancer.

Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) of Kidney Tumors

Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) of Kidney Tumors

Radiofrequency ablation (RFA) is a medical procedure that uses electrical energy and heat to destroy cancer cells. Know more about the benefits and risks of RFA.

Renal Cell Carcinoma

Renal Cell Carcinoma

Renal cell carcinoma is kidney cancer that affects the lining of the kidney tubules. The initial stages of the cancer are asymptomatic and this makes early management of the disease difficult.

Game Changer in the Treatment of Wilms Tumor

Game Changer in the Treatment of Wilms Tumor

New treatment approach increases four-year overall survival to 12% for patients with stage IV Wilms tumor with lung metastases.

Hematuria

Hematuria

Hematuria is a condition marked by the presence of red blood cells (erythrocytes) in the urine. The bleeding may occur just once or it may be recurrent.

Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling

Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling

Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Urinary Stones In Children

Urinary Stones In Children

There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Urinary Stones In Children Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling Kidney Disease Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Kidney Hematuria 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) / Heart Condition

Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) / Heart Condition

Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) is a circulatory disorder which is characterized ...

 Elagolix - Drug Information

Elagolix - Drug Information

Elagolix tablets for oral use was approved by FDA in July 2018 for the management of moderate to ...

 Side Effects of Drugs that Affect Your Teeth and Gums

Side Effects of Drugs that Affect Your Teeth and Gums

Medications can affect oral health. Some drug-induced adverse effects are tooth decay, and ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...