About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

New cfDNA Blod Test for Early Detection of Alzheimer's Disease

by Swethapriya Sampath on Feb 3 2025 3:35 PM

Researchers develop a blood test for early Alzheimer's detection, analyzing cell-free DNA, to revolutionize diagnosis and treatment options.

New cfDNA Blod Test for Early Detection of Alzheimer`s Disease
New blood test shows potential for early detection of Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia.
Nearly seven million Americans are affected by Alzheimer’s disease. Traditional diagnostic methods often identify the disease at the end stage or after damage to the brain.

Alzheimer's Risk Assessment Calculator
Alzheimer's Risk Assessment Calculator
Alzheimer’s Risk Assessment Calculator is a tool to measure the level of Alzheimer’s disease. It also provides tips to prevent Alzheimer’s disease.

Early Blood Test for Alzheimer’s Detection

Brigham Young University (BYU) researchers, in collaboration with the University of Kansas Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center (KU ADRC), are testing a groundbreaking blood test that detects Alzheimer’s in its earliest stages. The test identifies cell-free DNA (cfDNA) released into the bloodstream when brain cells die. By analyzing these DNA fragments and their chemical markers, scientists can detect early signs of neurodegeneration even before symptoms are visible.

The scientists are analyzing 775 Alzheimer’s patient samples collected over 12 years, to validate the test for clinical use. If the test proves its efficiency, this technology could revolutionize early detection, allowing doctors to monitor disease progression and find effective treatments.

Single Blood Test to Detect Multiple Brain Diseases

Preliminary findings from Jenkins’s lab have shown that elevated levels of cell-free DNA from cortical neurons in the blood are associated with Alzheimer’s disease and cases of mild cognitive impairment (MCI) that progress to Alzheimer’s. The team has modified their methods to enhance detection accuracy and sensitivity.

Nutritional Management of Parkinson's Disease
Nutritional Management of Parkinson's Disease
Parkinson's disease is a brain disorder which leads to many other related effects. Nutrition plays an important role in management of the disease.
The test is being developed in partnership with biotechnology company Resonant, working on similar blood tests for Parkinson’s disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), and traumatic brain injuries. The goal is to create a single test for multiple neurodegenerative conditions.



Advertisement
Quiz On Alzheimer’s Disease
Quiz On Alzheimer’s Disease
Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the most common form of dementia. Participate in this quiz to find out how much you know about this debilitating ...
Source-Medindia

Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education