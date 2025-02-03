New cfDNA Blod Test for Early Detection of Alzheimer`s Disease

Researchers develop a blood test for early Alzheimer's detection, analyzing cell-free DNA, to revolutionize diagnosis and treatment options.
New blood test shows potential for early detection of Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia. Nearly seven million Americans are affected by
Early Blood Test for Alzheimer’s DetectionBrigham Young University (BYU) researchers, in collaboration with the University of Kansas Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center (KU ADRC), are testing a groundbreaking blood test that detects Alzheimer’s in its earliest stages. The test identifies cell-free DNA (cfDNA) released into the bloodstream when brain cells die. By analyzing these DNA fragments and their chemical markers, scientists can detect early signs of neurodegeneration even before symptoms are visible.
The scientists are analyzing 775 Alzheimer’s patient samples collected over 12 years, to validate the test for clinical use. If the test proves its efficiency, this technology could revolutionize early detection, allowing doctors to monitor disease progression and find effective treatments.
Single Blood Test to Detect Multiple Brain DiseasesPreliminary findings from Jenkins’s lab have shown that elevated levels of cell-free DNA from cortical neurons in the blood are associated with Alzheimer’s disease and cases of mild cognitive impairment (MCI) that progress to Alzheimer’s. The team has modified their methods to enhance detection accuracy and sensitivity.
The test is being developed in partnership with biotechnology company Resonant, working on similar blood tests for
