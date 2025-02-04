New 3D Model Mimics Blood-Brain Barrier Pathways

A 3D bioprinted blood-brain barrier model has been successfully developed to help understand brain diseases and improve drug testing.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Cerebrovascular-Specific Extracellular Matrix Bioink Promotes Blood-Brain Barrier Properties



Go to source Trusted Source

Did you Know?

Nearly one million people in the U.S. are affected by Parkinson’s disease #dementia #parkinsondisease #brainhealth #medindia ’

Nearly one million people in the U.S. are affected by Parkinson’s disease #dementia #parkinsondisease #brainhealth #medindia ’

3D Blood-Brain Barrier Model

How Brain Inflammation Leads to Neurodegenerative Diseases

Advertisement

Cerebrovascular-Specific Extracellular Matrix Bioink Promotes Blood–Brain Barrier Properties - (https://spj.science.org/doi/10.34133/bmr.0115)

Advertisement