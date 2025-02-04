New 3D Model Mimics Blood-Brain Barrier Pathways

A 3D bioprinted blood-brain barrier model has been successfully developed to help understand brain diseases and improve drug testing.
Neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) are caused due to loss of function of the brain and nervous system. A 3D model mimicking the Blood Brain Barrier (BBB) has been successfully developed by research teams led by Professor Jinah Jang from the Departments of Mechanical Engineering, Life Sciences, IT Convergence Engineering, and the Graduate School of Convergence at POSTECH and Professor Sun Ha Paek from the Department of Neurosurgery at Seoul National University Hospital (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Cerebrovascular-Specific Extracellular Matrix Bioink Promotes Blood-Brain Barrier Properties
Go to source).
‘Did you Know?
Nearly one million people in the U.S. are affected by Parkinson’s disease #dementia #parkinsondisease #brainhealth #medindia ’
Nearly one million people in the U.S. are affected by Parkinson’s disease #dementia #parkinsondisease #brainhealth #medindia ’
3D Blood-Brain Barrier ModelThe study results are published in Biomaterials Research. The brain and nervous system lose their function due to aging. Chronic neuroinflammation is due to BBB dysfunction disrupting brain blood vessel and nerve cell interactions. However, existing BBB models have been unable to replicate the complex three-dimensional 3D structure of cerebral blood vessels, posing significant challenges for research and drug development.
To address these limitations, the research team developed a cerebrovascular-specific bioink using a "decellularized extracellular matrix" (CBVdECM), derived from porcine brain and blood vessels. Additionally, the team applied 3D bioprinting technology to construct a tubular vascular model that precisely replicates the anatomical structure and function of the human BBB.
A key feature of this model is the spontaneous formation of a dual-layered structure without external stimuli. When "HBMEC (human brain microvascular endothelial cells)" and "HBVP (human brain vascular pericytes)" were incorporated into the CBVdECM bioink and printed, the endothelial cells self-assembled into the inner vascular wall, while pericytes formed a surrounding layer. This resulted in the creation of a dual-layered structure that closely resembles the architecture of actual blood vessels.
How Brain Inflammation Leads to Neurodegenerative DiseasesFurther, the research team successfully replicated the arrangement and organization process of "tight junction proteins," a component typically absent in conventional 2D models. Additionally, BBB permeability and inflammatory responses were observed following exposure to inflammation-inducing substances (TNF-α and IL-1β). This approach enabled the precise modeling of neuroinflammatory mechanisms, yielding critical insights into the role of BBB dysfunction and inflammation in the pathophysiology of neurodegenerative diseases.
Professor Sun Ha Paek of Seoul National University Hospital commented, "This study provides a crucial platform for investigating the pathological mechanisms of neuroinflammation and developing novel therapeutic strategies.” Professor Jonah Jang of POSTECH added, "We aim to integrate additional cell types, such as glial cells, neurons, and immune cells, to refine methods for quantifying inflammatory responses and permeability, while also expanding to patient-specific disease models."
Advertisement
Reference:
- Cerebrovascular-Specific Extracellular Matrix Bioink Promotes Blood–Brain Barrier Properties - (https://spj.science.org/doi/10.34133/bmr.0115)
Advertisement