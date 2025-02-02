About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Could Artificial Intelligence Prevent Stillbirths?

by Colleen Fleiss on Feb 2 2025 11:24 PM

AI is transforming prenatal care by detecting risks early, improving diagnostics, and reducing complications.

Could Artificial Intelligence Prevent Stillbirths?
A new AI-driven model revealed previously unknown risk factor combinations associated with severe pregnancy complications, including stillbirth. ()

AI-Powered Pregnancy Analysis Reveals 10-Fold Risk Difference

A team of US researchers including from the Universities of Utah and Brown conducted an AI-based analysis of almost 10,000 pregnancies in the country. It included information on social and physical characteristics ranging from pregnant people’s level of social support to their blood pressure, medical history, and foetal weight, as well as the outcome of each pregnancy. There may be up to a 10-fold difference in risk for infants who are currently treated identically under clinical guidelines, revealed the results, published in the journal BMC Pregnancy and Childbirth.

Stillbirth
Stillbirth
The term stillbirth is used when fetal death occurs after twenty weeks of pregnancy. A change in fetal movement could provide indications of fetal distress or even death.
Foetal sex, presence or absence of pre-existing diabetes and the presence or absence of a foetal anomaly such as a heart defect could determine the risk. The AI model helped identify a “really unexpected” combination of factors that revealed higher risk, said Nathan Blue, from Utah’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

The model can progress toward making “more personalised risk assessment and pregnancy care”, he added. The findings showed that female babies could be at higher risk than males if the mother has pre-existing diabetes. Usually, female foetuses are at slightly lower risk for complications than male foetuses -- a small but well-established effect.

The researchers were especially interested in developing better risk estimates for foetuses in the bottom 10 percent for weight, but not the bottom 3 percent. These babies are small enough to be concerning, but large enough that they are usually perfectly healthy.

Artificial intelligence in Healthcare
Artificial intelligence in Healthcare
Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based solutions to improve patient care and outcome.
While current clinical guidelines advise intensive medical monitoring for all such pregnancies, the team found that within this foetal weight class, the risk of an unhealthy pregnancy outcome varied widely.

Reference:
  1. AI-based analysis of fetal growth restriction in a prospective obstetric cohort quantifies compound risks for perinatal morbidity and mortality and identifies previously unrecognized high risk clinical scenarios - (https://bmcpregnancychildbirth.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12884-024-07095-6)
Source-IANS
Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence
Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence
Artificial intelligence (AI) or machine intelligence refers to the intelligence displayed by computers or robots in contrast to the natural intelligence exhibited by humans. It is considered one of the major advancements of the 4th industrial ...
Pregnancy Exercise Calculator
Pregnancy Exercise Calculator
Pregnancy exercise calculator is the simple calculator that can assist your daily exercise program.

Recommended Readings
Latest News on IT in Healthcare
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education