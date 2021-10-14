Neural Activation and Social Stress Linked to a Novel Genetic Mechanism

Advertisement

The study reveals thein mice through biochemistry, cell culture, histology, and mouse behavior experiments.The link was further enhanced by neural excitation and social stress, especially in the prefrontal cortex (PFC) in vivo. Lactate or lactic acid is an end-product of a pathway (glycolytic pathway) that increases along with energy demand (e.g., after exercise).However, thesuch as bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, major depression, & anxiety disorders.Lactate is noted to have an antidepressant effect. Moreover,says Dr. Hideo Hagihara, lead author of the paper.Source: Medindia