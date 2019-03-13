medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Inhibiting Post-translational Modifications may Lower Oxidative Stress in the Aging Eye, Finds Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 13, 2019 at 4:28 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Decreased ligase expression observed in aging mouse retina samples and in senescent RPE cells indicated reduced global protein SUMOylation levels, revealed a team of researchers from the Zhongshan Ophthalmology Center, Guangzhou, China, led by Dr. David W. Li and Dr. Lili Gong.
Inhibiting Post-translational Modifications may Lower Oxidative Stress in the Aging Eye, Finds Study
Inhibiting Post-translational Modifications may Lower Oxidative Stress in the Aging Eye, Finds Study

As a person ages, these cells can die without, causing age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a blinding eye disease that affects more than 30 million people worldwide. Oxidative stress-induced RPE cell senescence is considered as one the greatest risk factors contributing to the onset of AMD. Other factors include hereditary factors which modulate inflammation.

Most cellular processes are regulated by the expression of genes into specific proteins. Some proteins (such as SUMO proteins) can modify existing proteins to trigger cellular processes. Cell senescence is such a process and this is believed to be regulated by SUMOylation - an essential post-translational modification reaction in vertebrates - which results in the conjugation of SUMO proteins to target proteins involved in the process.

A team of researchers from the Zhongshan Ophthalmology Center, Guangzhou, China, led by Dr. David W. Li and Dr. Lili Gong, studied SUMOylation processes in mouse retinae in an effort to investigate cell senescence in RPE cells. The researchers found decreased SUMO ligase expression in aging mouse retina samples and in senescent RPE cells, a finding which indicates reduced global protein SUMOylation levels.

Interestingly, the researchers also learned that the localized distribution of SUMO ligases, such as E1 enzyme UBA2, E2 enzyme UBC9, was dramatically changed during the oxidative stress-induced RPE cell senescence. "This altered distribution of the major SUMO machinery suggests that the SUMOylation substrates may be altered and both loss of SUMOylation and an increase in new SUMOylation products may occur during cell senescence," says Dr. Lili. The researchers believe that in addition to decreased SUMOylation levels, SUMOylation targets in senescent cells are likely different from those in young cells and this difference may be accounted for by the spatial regulation of SUMO ligases within RPE cells.

Additionally, the researchers investigated the inhibition of SUMOylation with two small molecules and ML792 (that targets the SUMO E1 enzyme). Their results indicate that ML792 treatment alleviated the expression of senescence associated secretory phenotype (SASP) genes - or in other words, the aged cell variants - in RPE cells, as several proinflammatory factor was observed to be down-regulated by ML972 treatment. "This is the first report that shows that inhibition of SUMOylation has reduced SASP, expression", notes Dr. Lili.

Their research can grow the understanding of AMD pathogenesis and lead to new avenues for treatment. Dr. Lili adds that "it is very intriguing considering the effects of SASP factors in compromising RPE cell barrier functions and resulting in immune cell invasion, which contributes to the severity of retina degeneration and AMD pathogenesis."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Recommended Reading

Age Related Macular Degeneration

Age related macular degeneration is a disease of the elderly, wherein the macula or the central part of the retina gets affected, leading to loss of vision.

New, Easy Treatment for Age Related Macular Degeneration Shows Promise

Patients with age-related macular degeneration may soon see their monthly injection become an annual refill, with potentially better results.

Quiz on Eye Disorders (Advanced)

When your eye is the mirror to your soul, how can you ignore your eye health? Take this quiz to find out how much you know about the common eye ...

Anatomy of the Eye - Animation

Interactive section of Medindia gives details regarding anatomy of the Eye

Ageing and Sleep

Sleep is a barometer of good health in the elderly. Sleep problems in the elderly are controlled by various external and internal factors.

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.

Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis patients should consume a diet rich in natural antioxidant and anti-inflammatory nutrients and avoid foods like sugar, saturated fats, and trans fatty acids.

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.

Is Your Man Moody?

Women get confused by the behavior of men in their lives. It is time they realize that men too have frequent mood swings.

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of ones own heartbeat.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

Tired All The Time

Tired All The Time (TATT) syndrome is not only about feeling of tired, however there are a host of other symptoms. Diabetes and food intolerance trigger TATT.

Women More Prone to Road Rage

If you find your self getting mad and cursing under your breath while driving, you are a victim of road rage.

More News on:

Palpitations And Arrhythmias Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Stress and the Gender Divide Ageing and Sleep Andropause / Male Menopause Heart Attack- Lifestyle Risks Is Your Man Moody? Tired All The Time Women More Prone to Road Rage Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis 

What's New on Medindia

Trigger Finger

Food Choices During Traveling

Health Benefits of Rosemary Herb
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive