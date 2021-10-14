Alzheimer’s Disease With Genetic Mutation Disrupts the Brain’s White Matter

Alzheimer's disease with genetic mutation disrupts the structural integrity of brain's white matter even in cognitively normal individuals as per a study "Diffusion Tensor MRI Structural Connectivity and PET Amyloid Burden in Preclinical Autosomal Dominant Alzheimer Disease: The DIAN Cohort," at the Radiological Society Of North America.



Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a neurodegenerative disease that leads to gradual memory loss and behavioral changes. It is characterized by the formation of beta-amyloid plaques in the brain tissues, years before the actual symptoms occur.

‘Alzheimer’s disease with genetic mutation disrupts the structural integrity of the brain’s white matter (as measured with an advanced MRI technique) even in cognitively normal individuals as compared to non-carriers. ’