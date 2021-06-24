by Karishma Abhishek on  June 24, 2021 at 7:54 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

What can Your Stress Levels Tell About Alzheimer's Disease?
Development of Alzheimer's disease may be contributed by chronic psychosocial stress which involves a pathway called the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis (HPA axis) - an endocrinal regulation system of the brain as per a review published in Biological Reviews.

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a neurodegenerative disease that leads to gradual memory loss and behavioral changes. It is characterized by the formation of beta-amyloid plaques and neurofibrillary tangles in the brain tissues, almost 20 years before the actual symptoms occur. This further leads to the shrinkage of the brain tissue.

The study describes the impact of environmental and genetic factors on an individuals' HPA axis, and their risk of Alzheimer's disease. The review states that a mechanism by which genetic factors that influence the HPA axis may also affect inflammation - a key driver of neurodegeneration.


"What we know is that chronic stress does affect many biological pathways within our body. There is an intimate interplay between exposure to chronic stress and pathways influencing the body's reaction to such stress. Genetic variations within these pathways can influence the way the brain's immune system behaves leading to a dysfunctional response. In the brain, this leads to a chronic disruption of normal brain processes, increasing the risk of subsequent neurodegeneration and ultimately dementia," says senior author David Groth, Ph.D., of Curtin University, in Australia.

Thus the study highlights the impact of stress on cognitive decline in Alzheimer's disease through changes in the HPA axis. This can further contribute to researches in the field for better treatment strategies.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Alzheimers Disease
Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.
READ MORE
Dementia
Dementia has become a very big concern as we have an aging population across the world. Dementia is also terrifying to us because of its disturbing symptoms and limited treatment options.
READ MORE
Vitamin B12 - An Essential Vitamin
If you feel that the persistent or regular incidences of depression have got nothing to do with what you eat, think again. The reason behind low spirits can be due to insufficient levels vitamin B12.
READ MORE
Modified Atkins Diet: All You Need to Know
Modified Atkins diet designed for weight loss and to treat seizures is high in fat and low in carbohydrates. Discover how this diet is different from the ketogenic diet.
READ MORE
Andropause / Male Menopause
Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.
READ MORE
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.
READ MORE
Is Your Man Moody?
Women get confused by the behavior of men in their lives. It is time they realize that men too have frequent mood swings.
READ MORE
Palpitations And Arrhythmias
Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of one’s own heartbeat.
READ MORE
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.
READ MORE
Tired All The Time
Tired All The Time (TATT) syndrome is not only about feeling of tired, however there are a host of other symptoms. Diabetes and food intolerance trigger TATT.
READ MORE
Women More Prone to Road Rage
If you find your self getting mad and cursing under your breath while driving, you are a victim of road rage.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

More News on:

Palpitations And ArrhythmiasStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineStress and the Gender DivideAndropause / Male MenopauseHeart Attack- Lifestyle RisksIs Your Man Moody?Tired All The TimeWomen More Prone to Road RageQuiz on Weight LossStress