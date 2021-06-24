What can Your Stress Levels Tell About Alzheimer's Disease?

Development of Alzheimer's disease may be contributed by chronic psychosocial stress which involves a pathway called the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis (HPA axis) - an endocrinal regulation system of the brain as per a review published in Biological Reviews.



Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a neurodegenerative disease that leads to gradual memory loss and behavioral changes. It is characterized by the formation of beta-amyloid plaques and neurofibrillary tangles in the brain tissues, almost 20 years before the actual symptoms occur. This further leads to the shrinkage of the brain tissue.

‘Development of Alzheimer's disease may be contributed by chronic psychosocial stress which involves a pathway called the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis (HPA axis) – an endocrinal regulation system of the brain. This can further lead contribute to researches in the field for better treatment strategies. ’

"What we know is that chronic stress does affect many biological pathways within our body. There is an intimate interplay between exposure to chronic stress and pathways influencing the body's reaction to such stress. Genetic variations within these pathways can influence the way the brain's immune system behaves leading to a dysfunctional response. In the brain, this leads to a chronic disruption of normal brain processes, increasing the risk of subsequent neurodegeneration and ultimately dementia," says senior author David Groth, Ph.D., of Curtin University, in Australia.



Thus the study highlights the impact of stress on cognitive decline in Alzheimer's disease through changes in the HPA axis. This can further contribute to researches in the field for better treatment strategies.



Source: Medindia says senior author David Groth, Ph.D., of Curtin University, in Australia.Thus the study highlights the impact of stress on cognitive decline in Alzheimer's disease through changes in the HPA axis. This can further contribute to researches in the field forSource: Medindia

The study describes theThe review states that a mechanism by which genetic factors that influence the HPA axis may also affect inflammation - a key driver of neurodegeneration.