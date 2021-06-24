What can Your Stress Levels Tell About Alzheimer's Disease?

Development of Alzheimer's disease may be contributed by chronic psychosocial stress which involves a pathway called the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis (HPA axis) - an endocrinal regulation system of the brain as per a review published in Biological Reviews.
Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a neurodegenerative disease that leads to gradual memory loss and behavioral changes. It is characterized by the formation of beta-amyloid plaques and neurofibrillary tangles in the brain tissues, almost 20 years before the actual symptoms occur. This further leads to the shrinkage of the brain tissue.
The study describes the impact of environmental and genetic factors on an individuals' HPA axis, and their risk of Alzheimer's disease. The review states that a mechanism by which genetic factors that influence the HPA axis may also affect inflammation - a key driver of neurodegeneration.
Thus the study highlights the impact of stress on cognitive decline in Alzheimer's disease through changes in the HPA axis. This can further contribute to researches in the field for better treatment strategies.
