About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Neurodegeneration Precedes Subjective Cognitive Decline

by Karishma Abhishek on October 14, 2021 at 8:42 AM
Font : A-A+

Neurodegeneration Precedes Subjective Cognitive Decline

Neurodegeneration occurs years before the onset of cognitive decline in cognitively unimpaired individuals due to co-existance of multiple pathologies as per a study "The interplay between gray matter and white matter neurodegeneration in subjective cognitive decline", at the The Karolinska Institutet, published in the journal Aging-US.

The study assessed subjective cognitive complaints through nine questions covering amnestic and non-amnestic cognitive domains. Among them, 123 individuals fulfilled the diagnostic criteria for SCD (subjective cognitive complaints), while 102 individuals reported zero complaints.

Advertisement


Neurodegeneration and Cognitive Decline

It was found that higher cognitive complaints related to cortical thinning in several areas of the brain like frontal, temporal, and the insula. There was also reduced hippocampal volume along with higher MD (mean diffusivity) across the white matter (WM) of the brain.
Advertisement

The occipital lobe was sparred. Hence, it was shown that a stronger link exists between the number of cognitive complaints and cortical thinning.

The study thereby investigated the association between GM (gray matter) and WM neurodegeneration in SCD. It further derives a strong link between neurodegeneration processes that affect the GM and WM in SCD individuals - SCD-related cortical thinning and increased MD.

This invites future imaging analysis to brain areas other than those typically involved in Alzheimer's disease.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Neural Activation and Social Stress Linked to a Novel Geneti...

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Pregnancy Complications Elevated Among Symptomatic COVID-19 Women
Pregnancy Complications Elevated Among Symptomatic COVID-19 Women
Creative Therapy
Creative Therapy
Substance Use Disorders Increase the Risk of COVID-19 Breakthrough Infection
Substance Use Disorders Increase the Risk of COVID-19 Breakthrough Infection
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.


Recommended Reading
New Protein That Triggers Neurodegeneration Discovered
New Protein That Triggers Neurodegeneration Discovered
The new protein provides a potential therapeutic target that could prevent or delay the progress of ...
New Mechanism of Neurodegeneration Uncovered
New Mechanism of Neurodegeneration Uncovered
Neurodegeneration has now been unveiled with a new mechanism through which it affects patients; ......
Single Brain Injury Linked to Neurodegeneration
Single Brain Injury Linked to Neurodegeneration
Research has shown that TBI can trigger progressive accumulation of tau, a protein associated with ....
New Blood Test to Identify Neurodegeneration Developed
New Blood Test to Identify Neurodegeneration Developed
A simple blood test reliably detects signs of brain damage in people on the path to developing ......

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close