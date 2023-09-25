About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

NELL-1 Protein Aids to Reduce Bone Loss in Astronauts

by Hemalatha Manikandan on September 25, 2023 at 2:14 PM
NELL-1 Protein Aids to Reduce Bone Loss in Astronauts

Systemic administration of NELL-like molecule-1 (NELL-1) - a protein that is essential for bone growth and bone density preservation, can minimize microgravity-induced bone loss in astronauts (1 Trusted Source
Bisphosphonate conjugation enhances the bone-specificity of NELL-1-based systemic therapy for spaceflight-induced bone loss in mice

Go to source). This novel research was conducted at the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA).

Can Space-Induced Bone Loss be Solved?

Microgravity induces bone loss at a rate 12-times greater than on Earth. Astronauts in low Earth orbit may experience bone loss up to one percent every month, endangering their skeletal health and increasing the risk of fractures during long-duration spaceflight and later in life.

Quiz on Bone Health

Quiz on Bone Health


Bone health is an issue of concern today given the rapid increase in the number of people suffering from bone diseases. Check your knowledge on bone health with this short quiz.
Advertisement


The team enhanced NELL-1's therapeutic potential by extending the molecule's half-life from 5.5 hours to 15.5 hours without losing bioactivity and bio-conjugated an inert bisphosphonate (BP) to create a "smart" BP-NELL-PEG molecule that more specifically targets bone tissues without the common destructive effects of BP.

'Smart NELL-1 Protein': Space-Bone Solution

The findings, published in journal 'npj Microgravity', showed that BP-NELL-PEG displayed superior specificity for bone tissue without causing observable adverse effects.

"If human studies bear this out, BP-NELL-PEG could be a promising tool to combat bone loss and musculoskeletal deterioration, especially when conventional resistance training is not feasible due to injuries or other incapacitating factors," said co-principal investigator, Kang Ting from the Forsyth Institute in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Promising Results of Bone Restoration in Mice Study

To test BP-NELL-PEG in real space conditions, the researchers conducted a mice study, where they exposed half of the ISS mice to microgravity for a lengthy nine-week period to simulate the challenges of long-duration space travel.
Space Exercise can Prevent Astronauts From Fainting on Earth

Space Exercise can Prevent Astronauts From Fainting on Earth


Exercise in Space: Astronauts are less likely to faint on Earth, if they exercise in space, reveals a new study.
Advertisement

The remaining mice were flown back to Earth at 4.5 weeks post-launch. Both groups were treated with either BP-NELL-PEG or phosphate buffered saline (PBS) control. An equivalent cohort of mice remained at the Kennedy Space Centre and was treated with BP-NELL-PEG or PBS, to serve as normal Earth gravity controls.

Both flight and ground mice treated with BP-NELL-PEG exhibited a significant increase in bone formation. The treated mice in space and on Earth displayed no apparent adverse health effects.

Reference :
  1. Bisphosphonate conjugation enhances the bone-specificity of NELL-1-based systemic therapy for spaceflight-induced bone loss in mice - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41526-023-00319-7)

Source: IANS
Font : A-A+

Lost Muscle Mass In Space: Astronauts Tend To Lose Trunk Muscle Size

Lost Muscle Mass In Space: Astronauts Tend To Lose Trunk Muscle Size


Astronauts those who have spent a long time in the space for more than six months have experienced a decrease in the size of their trunk muscles, finds a new study.
Advertisement

Deep Space Travel May Affect Astronaut's Gut Functions

Deep Space Travel May Affect Astronaut's Gut Functions


Deep space travel may significantly affect gastrointestinal (GI) functions in astronauts, reveals a new study.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression

AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression

AIDS was first detected in early 1980s, among gays, Haitians and black Africans. HIV is a descendant of a ...
AIDS / HIV - Treatment

AIDS / HIV - Treatment

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV
AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV

"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no ...
AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features

AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features
AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with precautions. ...
AIDS/HIV - Health Education

AIDS/HIV - Health Education

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education.
AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV
Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis is a disease of unknown cause, where bizarre thickening of the cortical bones ...
Oral Health And AIDS

Oral Health And AIDS

AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people are ...

Latest Research News

Brain Circuits That Shape Bedtime Rituals in Mice

Brain Circuits That Shape Bedtime Rituals in Mice

New study sheds light on the intrinsic, yet often overlooked, role of sleep preparation as a hardwired survival strategy.
Connecting Genetic Variants to the Alzheimer's Puzzle

Connecting Genetic Variants to the Alzheimer's Puzzle

Researchers establish connections between Alzheimer's-linked genetic alterations and the functioning of brain cells.
Gene Therapy Sparks Spinal Cord Regeneration

Gene Therapy Sparks Spinal Cord Regeneration

Team at NeuroRestore introduces a groundbreaking gene therapy that has effectively promoted nerve regrowth and reconnection, post spinal cord injury.
Unlocking the Gut Microbiome's Influence on Bone Density

Unlocking the Gut Microbiome's Influence on Bone Density

Scientists aim to pinpoint particular functional pathways affected by these bacteria that may have an impact on skeletal health.
Hop-Derived Compound Reduces Gut Microbe Linked to Metabolic Syndrome

Hop-Derived Compound Reduces Gut Microbe Linked to Metabolic Syndrome

Consuming a diet rich in saturated fats triggers persistent, low-level inflammation within the body, ultimately contributing to the onset of metabolic syndrome.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
MediBotMediBot
Greetings! How can I assist you?MediBot
×

NELL-1 Protein Aids to Reduce Bone Loss in Astronauts Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests