NELL-1 Protein Aids to Reduce Bone Loss in Astronauts

Systemic administration of NELL-like molecule-1 (NELL-1) - a protein that is essential for bone growth and bone density preservation, can minimize microgravity-induced bone loss in astronauts.
Bisphosphonate conjugation enhances the bone-specificity of NELL-1-based systemic therapy for spaceflight-induced bone loss in mice
Go to source). This novel research was conducted at the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA).
Can Space-Induced Bone Loss be Solved?Microgravity induces bone loss at a rate 12-times greater than on Earth. Astronauts in low Earth orbit may experience bone loss up to one percent every month, endangering their skeletal health and increasing the risk of fractures during long-duration spaceflight and later in life.
The team enhanced NELL-1's therapeutic potential by extending the molecule's half-life from 5.5 hours to 15.5 hours without losing bioactivity and bio-conjugated an inert bisphosphonate (BP) to create a "smart" BP-NELL-PEG molecule that more specifically targets bone tissues without the common destructive effects of BP.
'Smart NELL-1 Protein': Space-Bone SolutionThe findings, published in journal 'npj Microgravity', showed that BP-NELL-PEG displayed superior specificity for bone tissue without causing observable adverse effects.
Promising Results of Bone Restoration in Mice StudyTo test BP-NELL-PEG in real space conditions, the researchers conducted a mice study, where they exposed half of the ISS mice to microgravity for a lengthy nine-week period to simulate the challenges of long-duration space travel.
The remaining mice were flown back to Earth at 4.5 weeks post-launch. Both groups were treated with either BP-NELL-PEG or phosphate buffered saline (PBS) control. An equivalent cohort of mice remained at the Kennedy Space Centre and was treated with BP-NELL-PEG or PBS, to serve as normal Earth gravity controls.
Both flight and ground mice treated with BP-NELL-PEG exhibited a significant increase in bone formation. The treated mice in space and on Earth displayed no apparent adverse health effects.
Reference :
- Bisphosphonate conjugation enhances the bone-specificity of NELL-1-based systemic therapy for spaceflight-induced bone loss in mice - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41526-023-00319-7)
