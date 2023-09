Do Adverse Drug Reactions Cause Autism Spectrum Disorder?

Is Autism Spectrum Disorder Catalyzed by Adverse Drug Reactions?

Hidden Danger of Adverse Drug Reactions Linked to Autism Spectrum Disorder

Meanwhile, a previous study conducted by the research team of Professor Chan-yeong Shin at Konkuk University discovered that valproate may be potentially related to autism spectrum disorder since it may affect the brain development of a fetus when used during pregnancy. However, the development of therapeutic drugs has faced challenges due to a lack of research on the molecular target.Thus, the research team of Professor Minsik Kim performed a multi-omics analysis with Professor Ahn's research team at Korea University using the mouse model treated with valproate developed by Professor Shin's research team.The results showed thatFurthermore, autistic behavioral patterns were observed using the Rnf146 gene expression model in a joint effort with Professor Lee's research team at the College of Medicine of Seoul National University. It was discovered that the balance between excitatory and inhibitory neurotransmitters was disturbed in the frontal lobe of the mouse model.Professor Kim said, "We will continue our research on various developmental disorder models using multi-omics analysis through joint studies with other institutions and carry out comprehensive research on model organisms so as toProfessor Shin of Konkuk University added, "The research results are expected to become the foundation of future research on the possibility of environmental pollution causing autism and the related mechanisms."Professor Ahn of Korea University stated, "In particular, the multi-omics technology is expected to be widely utilized in discovering a new molecular network in the brain development process and finding critical regulatory genes of various autistic models."Source: Eurekalert