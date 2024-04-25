About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

The Toll of Bullying, and Depression on Kids With Skin Diseases

by Colleen Fleiss on Apr 25 2024 3:05 AM

The Toll of Bullying, and Depression on Kids With Skin Diseases
Most kids and teens with chronic skin conditions like acne, eczema, psoriasis, alopecia areata, and vitiligo often experience peer stigma and occasional bullying due to their condition. As a result, these children have a poor quality of life that includes suffering from depression, anxiety and impaired relationships with their peers (1 Trusted Source
Stigmatization and Mental Health Impact of Chronic Pediatric Skin Disorders

Go to source).

The Profound Impact of Chronic Skin Conditions on Psychosocial Development

“These chronic skin conditions can be tremendously life-altering, including shaping psychosocial development,” said corresponding author Dr. Amy Paller, chair of dermatology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and a pediatric dermatologist at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago.

Acne Treatment: Can Drinking Water Help Get Clear Skin?
Acne Treatment: Can Drinking Water Help Get Clear Skin?
Struggling with acne? Discover the game-changer: Can drinking water truly revolutionize your acne care routine? Uncover the truth now!
Having a chronic skin disease during childhood is not uncommon. Eczema affects more than 10% of school-aged children. Among teenagers, acne affects more than 90% and psoriasis 1%.

This is the first large, multi-site study of the psychosocial impact of skin diseases in children and teens.

The study showed that 73% of 1,671 children had experienced a measurable stigma, which was strongly associated with poor quality of life.

Quiz on Psoriasis
Quiz on Psoriasis
Psoriasis is a non-contagious, non-fatal disease but it can adversely affect one’s overall quality of life including trouble with daily activities and social interactions. Take this quiz to find out more about this skin ...
The disease severity and visibility as rated by the child (age eight and older) was quite different from that of the doctor’s ratings, suggesting the need to ask the child about the disease and its impacts.

The study will be published in JAMA Dermatology.

Advertisement
Bullying in Children - Tips For Teachers and Parents
Bullying in Children - Tips For Teachers and Parents
Bullying is a harmful action (physical or psychological) carried out by a child against another. It is usually repetitive and unprovoked.
The investigators used a newly developed scoring tool for stigma in school-aged children (PROMIS Pediatric Stigma) and collaborated with 31 sites in the Pediatric Dermatology Research Alliance to measure the extent of stigma, depression, anxiety, and poor peer relationships — and their association with an impaired quality of life.

“Stigma, which is when something false and negative is attached to an individual, can have a profound effect on children’s and teens’ mental health,” Paller said. “For example, a child with dark scales on the body can be called ‘dirty’ by other kids or a child with a hair loss issue can be shunned by other children who fear the hair loss is contagious.”

Advertisement
Foods to Beat Depression
Foods to Beat Depression
Depression can be a severe mental health problem that can lead to other health issues. Find top foods that can help fight depression.
That can lead the child to internalize these thoughts, so these become their own perceptions. The false beliefs can convince other people around them that it’s true when it’s not. These kids often feel embarrassed or ashamed.”

The majority of the bullying and teasing occurs in school, Paller said.

“These painful experiences can shape a child’s personality into adulthood and erode self-confidence,” Paller said. “Children may underestimate their abilities and worry about taking social risks. They don’t feel good enough and this shame may affect them lifelong.”

Kids also may not be able to concentrate because they are worried in school, affecting their performance, Paller said.

“The study results should encourage clinicians to aggressively treat skin disorders in children and consider referral to evaluation and counseling of the child and potentially family if mental health issues occur,” Paller said.

Doctors need to ask children and parents about the impact of these diseases — stigma, mental health, how it impacts life — not just note the observable clinical manifestations.

It’s important to refer families to dermatologists for optimal treatment to decrease severity and visibility, which contribute to psychosocial impacts.”

Paller also suggested parents ask teachers to discuss the skin disease in the classroom, so other children understand it better. “Try to dimmish the stigma through education and talk about and recognize bullying,” Paller said.

The title of the article is “Stigmatization and Mental Health Impact of Chronic Pediatric Skin Disorders.”

Other Northwestern authors include Stephanie Rangel, Sarah Chamlin, David Cella and Jin-Shei Lai.

Reference:
  1. Stigmatization and Mental Health Impact of Chronic Pediatric Skin Disorders - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamadermatology/article-abstract/2817886)

Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Child Health News
View All
Advertisement