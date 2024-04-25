Essential Tremor - Longest Study Shows Its Impact on Cognitive Decline

In the past, very few studies have been conducted to assess the risk of cognitive impairment in individuals with essential tremor. A recent study reported in the journal Annals of Neurology provides insight into the conversion rates to mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and dementia that may occur in individuals afflicted with essential tremor. It is one of the longest longitudinal research studies evaluating the prospects of conversion rates (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Prevalence of and Annual Conversion Rates to Mild Cognitive Impairment and Dementia: Prospective, Longitudinal Study of an Essential Tremor Cohort (S35.003)
Go to source).
What is Essential Tremor and How It Impacts Cognitive Behaviors?Essential tremor is a neurological condition characterized by involuntary rhythmic shaking and is a very prevalent movement disorder.
The development of dementia in essential tremor is linked to a decline in functional ability and a significant increase in mortality rate.
Details of the Study and its OutcomeThe research included 222 participants, with 177 of them taking part in regular assessments throughout an average monitoring period of 5 years.
The scientists noted a combined prevalence of 26.6% for MCI and 18.5% for dementia. Additionally, they recorded a combined occurrence of 18.2% for MCI and 11.2% for dementia. On an annual basis, 3.9% of individuals with normal cognition progressed to MCI, while 12.2% of those with MCI progressed to dementia.
A corresponding author, Elan D. Louis, MD, MS, of the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center commented, “We know from related research that the presence of cognitive impairment in patients with essential tremor has meaningful clinical consequences. For example, patients with essential tremor who are diagnosed with dementia are more likely to need to use a walker or wheelchair, to employ a home health aide, and to reside in non-independent living arrangements than are patients with essential tremor without dementia,”.
Louis further mentioned, “With this in mind, the findings of the present study highlight the importance of cognitive screening and monitoring in patients with essential tremor. Early detection of impairment may provide opportunities for interventions that may slow further cognitive decline and improve the quality of life of patients and their families.”.
Summary of the StudyThe study gives a comprehensive assessment of the risk of conversion to cognitive decline and dementia in a group of individuals with essential tremor, over a long period.
It also highlights the cognitive difficulties experienced by individuals with essential tremor and emphasizes the significance of identifying and addressing them at an early stage.
Reference:
