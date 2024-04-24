Truth Revealed: Child's Health Scare After Dry Ice Consumption

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Liquid nitrogen and dry ice in food



Recent Incidents and Health Risks

FDA Warnings and Guidelines

Providing comprehensive training for food handlers on the safe storage, handling, and disposal of liquid nitrogen and dry ice.

Avoiding the direct addition of liquid nitrogen or dry ice to foods or beverages immediately before consumption.

Ensuring complete evaporation or sublimation of these substances before serving to consumers.

Posting visible warnings in areas where liquid nitrogen or dry ice is used, instructing employees and consumers on the associated risks and precautions.

What NOT to Do

Do Not Induce Vomiting Avoid Ingesting Water Immediately Do Not Apply Heat Don't Delay Medical Attention Avoid Self-Treatment

In recent times, incidents involving the mishandling and consumption of dry ice and liquid nitrogen in food and beverage preparation have raised significant concerns regarding public safety. Both dry ice (solidified carbon dioxide) and liquid nitrogen are widely utilized in various culinary applications due to their ability to produce dramatic smoke effects and rapidly chill foods. However, these substances pose severe health risks if not handled properly ().Recent incidents, such as the viral video from Karnataka’s Davangere where a child fell ill after consuming a "smoke biscuit" containing liquid nitrogen, highlight the dangers of mishandling these substances. The consumption of dry ice or liquid nitrogen can cause significant harm due to their extremely low temperatures.Dry ice, with a temperature of approximately -78.5 degrees Celsius, and liquid nitrogen, which can reach temperatures as low as -196 degrees Celsius, can cause severe damage to the skin and internal organs upon ingestion or accidental contact. Immediate medical attention is required in such cases to prevent lasting health complications.The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued warnings regarding the risks associated with consuming or handling foods prepared with liquid nitrogen or dry ice. These substances should never be directly consumed or applied to the skin due to the risk of frostbite and internal injuries.According to FDA guidelines, retail food establishments using liquid nitrogen or dry ice should implement strict protocols to ensure consumer safety. This includes:While dry ice and liquid nitrogen offer innovative possibilities in food presentation and preservation, they present serious health risks if mishandled. It is imperative for food establishments and consumers to exercise caution and adhere to established safety guidelines to prevent accidents and ensure public safety. By implementing stringent safety measures and raising awareness, the potential hazards associated with these substances can be minimized, safeguarding both consumers and food industry workers from harm.Source-Medindia