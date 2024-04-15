About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Obesity Linked to Rise in Childhood Hip Disorders

by Colleen Fleiss on Apr 15 2024 11:48 PM

Obesity Linked to Rise in Childhood Hip Disorders
Rising instances of uncommon hip joint issues in children () aged 10-12 are being linked to a combination of factors including obesity, insufficient vitamin D levels, and sedentary lifestyles.

What is Slip Capital Femoral Epiphysis

Slip Capital Femoral Epiphysis (SCFE) poses a significant threat to children's mobility and quality of life. If left untreated, it can lead to severe limb impairments, and the ability to walk, and ultimately destroy the joint. However, with timely intervention children can regain mobility and avoid more invasive procedures, said doctors.

Hip Dislocation
Hip Dislocation
Hip dislocation takes place when the head of the thighbone is forced out of its socket in the pelvic bone.
"Prompt consultation can prevent the condition from progressing to a stage where extensive surgeries are required," Dr Sanjay Sarup, Director of Pediatric Orthopedics and Spine Surgery at Artemis Hospitals.

"Prevention is key. Encouraging physical activity, preventing obesity, and addressing nutritional deficiencies can significantly reduce the risk of developing this condition,” he added. The cost of treatment varies depending on the severity, with small surgeries ranging from Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000 and more extensive procedures costing between Rs 2 to Rs 2.5 lakh. The condition can develop in both hips. Comprehensive care and prophylactic surgery on the opposite hip can help.

"SCFE is a very difficult condition to treat. Only those who have sufficient experience and knowledge in its treatment should operate the cases. The complications are many, both in the natural course of the disease as well as during treatment. It's a challenge to ensure that the child has a normal hip at the end of treatment," said Prof P.N. Gupta, Children's Orthopedic specialist at Government Medical College, Chandigarh.

Test Your Knowledge on Childhood Obesity
Test Your Knowledge on Childhood Obesity
Obesity is defined as having excess body fat, and is responsible for a wide range of chronic health problems. Childhood obesity is becoming increasingly prevalent with nearly 20% of American children and nearly the same percentage of children in ...
Reference:
  1. Hip pain in children (irritable hip) - (https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/hip-pain-children-irritable-hip/)
Source-IANS
Vitamin Deficiency Calculator
Vitamin Deficiency Calculator
Vitamin deficiency is one of the major factors causing various diseases and conditions. Use this tool to know the vitamin that is deficient for any particular disease or condition.
Tips to Control Obesity in Children
Tips to Control Obesity in Children
Obesity is resistant to instant remedies and its management is a long-term endeavor. Here are a few tips to control obesity in children.

Recommended Readings
Latest Child Health News
View All
Advertisement