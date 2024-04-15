Obesity Linked to Rise in Childhood Hip Disorders

What is Slip Capital Femoral Epiphysis



Rising instances of uncommon hip joint issues in children ( ) aged 10-12 are being linked to a combination of factors including obesity, insufficient vitamin D levels, and sedentary lifestyles.Slip Capital Femoral Epiphysis (SCFE) poses a significant threat to children's mobility and quality of life. If left untreated, it can lead to severe limb impairments, and the ability to walk, and ultimately destroy the joint. However, with timely intervention children can regain mobility and avoid more invasive procedures, said doctors."Prompt consultation can prevent the condition from progressing to a stage where extensive surgeries are required," Dr Sanjay Sarup, Director of Pediatric Orthopedics and Spine Surgery at Artemis Hospitals."Prevention is key. Encouraging physical activity, preventing obesity, and addressing nutritional deficiencies can significantly reduce the risk of developing this condition,” he added. The cost of treatment varies depending on the severity, with small surgeries ranging from Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000 and more extensive procedures costing between Rs 2 to Rs 2.5 lakh. The condition can develop in both hips. Comprehensive care and prophylactic surgery on the opposite hip can help."SCFE is a very difficult condition to treat. Only those who have sufficient experience and knowledge in its treatment should operate the cases. The complications are many, both in the natural course of the disease as well as during treatment. It's a challenge to ensure that the child has a normal hip at the end of treatment," said Prof P.N. Gupta, Children's Orthopedic specialist at Government Medical College, Chandigarh.Source-IANS