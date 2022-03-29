Prunes can Prevent Bone Loss and Fractures

Advertisement

This research is the first to demonstrate a favorable effect of prune consumption on BMD at the hip and points to prunes as a food-based therapeutic option for protecting bone health.says Principal Investigator Mary Jane De Souza, PhD, FACSM, Distinguished Professor, Pennsylvania State University.Previous clinical trials in postmenopausal women have shown the promising effects that daily prune consumption can have on preventing bone loss.1 This new study represents a milestone in prune research as it is the largest clinical trial to date with a sample size of 235 postmenopausal women.The results showed that women who consumed 50 grams of prunes (5-6 prunes) a day for one year maintained hip BMD while those who ate no prunes (control group) lost significant bone mass at the hip. Furthermore, hip fracture risk went up in the control group compared to the prune eaters who were protected from any increases in fracture risk.says California Prune Board's Nutrition Advisor, Andrea N. Giancoli, MPH, RD.Under 100 calories per serving, California Prunes are a nutrient-dense fruit that packs a powerful punch of vitamins and nutrients known to influence bone status, namely boron, potassium, copper, and vitamin K.Prunes are also rich in phenolic compounds which act as antioxidants. Enjoyed globally, California Prunes are always in season, require no refrigeration, and are an accessible and nutritious snack for overall wellbeing.Source: Eurekalert