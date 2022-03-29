About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Prunes can Prevent Bone Loss and Fractures

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on March 29, 2022 at 6:35 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Prunes are a food-based therapeutic option for bone health
  • Consuming prunes every day can protect your hip from bone loss
  • Prunes are a nutrient-dense fruit that packs a powerful punch of vitamins and nutrients

Prunes can Prevent Bone Loss and Fractures

Consuming prunes helps preserve bone mineral density (BMD) at the hip and lowers fracture risk in postmenopausal women, reveal researchers from Pennsylvania State University.

The study findings were presented at the World Congress on Osteoporosis, Osteoarthritis and Musculoskeletal Diseases - the leading clinical conference on bone, joint, and muscle health.

Advertisement


BMD is known to decrease rapidly after menopause and women over the age of 50 are more likely to experience hip fractures, which commonly lead to hospitalization, diminished quality of life, loss of independence and shortened life span.

This research is the first to demonstrate a favorable effect of prune consumption on BMD at the hip and points to prunes as a food-based therapeutic option for protecting bone health.
Advertisement

"It is exciting that the data from our large randomized controlled trial in postmenopausal women showed that consuming 5 to 6 prunes a day demonstrated the benefit of protecting from bone loss at the hip," says Principal Investigator Mary Jane De Souza, PhD, FACSM, Distinguished Professor, Pennsylvania State University.

"Our data supports the use of prunes to protect the hip from bone loss post menopause. Indeed, this data may be especially valuable for postmenopausal women who cannot take pharmacological therapy to combat bone loss and need an alternative strategy."

Previous clinical trials in postmenopausal women have shown the promising effects that daily prune consumption can have on preventing bone loss.1 This new study represents a milestone in prune research as it is the largest clinical trial to date with a sample size of 235 postmenopausal women.

The results showed that women who consumed 50 grams of prunes (5-6 prunes) a day for one year maintained hip BMD while those who ate no prunes (control group) lost significant bone mass at the hip. Furthermore, hip fracture risk went up in the control group compared to the prune eaters who were protected from any increases in fracture risk.

"Just a handful of prunes can easily be added to anyone's lifestyle," says California Prune Board's Nutrition Advisor, Andrea N. Giancoli, MPH, RD.

"Prunes pair with so many flavors and textures and work well for individualized nutrition plans. Mix them into salads, trail mixes, smoothies, savory dishes - you name it. The naturally sweet flavor of prunes makes them a versatile ingredient or convenient snack for anyone."

Under 100 calories per serving, California Prunes are a nutrient-dense fruit that packs a powerful punch of vitamins and nutrients known to influence bone status, namely boron, potassium, copper, and vitamin K.

Prunes are also rich in phenolic compounds which act as antioxidants. Enjoyed globally, California Prunes are always in season, require no refrigeration, and are an accessible and nutritious snack for overall wellbeing.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Does Fathers' Diabetes Increase the Risk of Birth Defects on Babies?
Does Fathers' Diabetes Increase the Risk of Birth Defects on Babies?
Purple Day for Epilepsy 2022 — Together Spread Awareness
Purple Day for Epilepsy 2022 — Together Spread Awareness
Can Genes Predict Type 1 Diabetes?—Here's What Experts Say
Can Genes Predict Type 1 Diabetes?—Here's What Experts Say
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Fracture of Knee Cap Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis Health Benefits of Eating Prunes Renal Osteodystrophy / Mineral Bone Disorder Stress Fracture Compound Fractures Health Benefits of Dried Fruit Osteolysis 

Recommended Reading
Eating Prunes can Aid Weight Loss
Eating Prunes can Aid Weight Loss
Eating prunes can improve weight loss, find University of Liverpool researchers....
Can Prunes Prevent Heart Disease in Postmenopausal Women?
Can Prunes Prevent Heart Disease in Postmenopausal Women?
Eating prunes daily also promoted higher antioxidant capacity and lowered levels of the ......
Finding Better Friends may Help Women Prevent Bone Loss Later in Life
Finding Better Friends may Help Women Prevent Bone Loss Later in Life
Women with poor-quality social relationships may face a higher risk of bone loss, finds a new ......
Chronic Liver Injury Causes Bone Loss
Chronic Liver Injury Causes Bone Loss
New molecular mechanisms behind bone loss caused by chronic liver injury discovered. HOD a ......
Compound Fractures
Compound Fractures
Compound Fracture is an injury that occurs when a fracture directly communicates with the external e...
Fracture of Knee Cap
Fracture of Knee Cap
Patella fracture is a kneecap injury that needs surgical correction. Undisplaced fracture can be hea...
Health Benefits of Dried Fruit
Health Benefits of Dried Fruit
Fruits like grapes, plums are dehydrated to give raisins and prunes. With water being removed, dried...
Health Benefits of Eating Prunes
Health Benefits of Eating Prunes
Prunes are dried plums that are packed with nutrients like vitamins and minerals that are essential ...
Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis
Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis
Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis is a disease of unknown cause, where bizarre thickening of the corti...
Osteolysis
Osteolysis
Osteolysis refers to breaking down of bone tissue. Bone loss occurs due to resorption of bone by ost...
Renal Osteodystrophy / Mineral Bone Disorder
Renal Osteodystrophy / Mineral Bone Disorder
Renal Osteodystrophy which is referred to as Mineral Bone Disorder is a result of imbalance in calci...
Stress Fracture
Stress Fracture
Stress fractures are small fractures which often occur in the weight bearing bones of the lower leg ...

Most Popular on Medindia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Drug Side Effects Calculator Blood Pressure Calculator Find a Doctor Drug - Food Interactions Daily Calorie Requirements Color Blindness Calculator Noscaphene (Noscapine) The Essence of Yoga Diaphragmatic Hernia

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)