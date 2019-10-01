Astronauts may experience a decrease in the size of some muscles present in the trunk after they had been in the space for more than six months, finds a new study. The results of this study are published in the journal of Spine.

Lost Muscle Mass In Space: Astronauts Tend To Lose Trunk Muscle Size

‘Future missions to Mars and beyond can be guided with this study, as we can develop future countermeasures to stop the decline in the size of trunk muscle. ’

, reports a study in Spine. The journal is published in the Lippincott portfolio by Wolters Kluwer., according to the new research by Katelyn Burkhart, MS, of Massachusetts Institute of Technology and colleagues. They write, "Spaceflight-induced changes in paraspinal muscle morphology may contribute to back pain commonly reported in astronauts."Trunk Muscles Show Decreased Area, Increased Fatty Tissue, after Months in SpaceThe researchers analyzed computed tomography (CT) scans of the lumbar (lower) spine in 17 astronauts and cosmonauts who flew missions on the International Space Station. Scans obtained before and after missions were analyzed to determine changes in the size and composition of the paraspinal muscles. Average time in space was six months.Running up and down the spine, the paraspinal muscles play a key role in spinal movement and posture.. For individual muscles, muscle size decreased by 4.6 to 8.8 percent. In follow-up scans performed one year later, size returned at least to normal for all muscles.. Accordingly, the astronauts' muscle density, which is inversely related to fat content, decreased by 5.9 to 8.8 percent. For most muscles, composition returned to normal by one year.However, for two muscles - the quadratus lumborum and psoas muscles - fat content remained above pre-flight values even two to four years after the astronaut returned from space. These muscles, which connect the spinal column to the pelvis, are located lateral (alongside) to the spinal column. By comparison, paraspinal muscles located posterior to (behind) the spinal column regained normal size and density.Changes in muscle size and composition varied between individuals. For some muscles, changes in size were at least partly related to the amount and type of exercise the astronauts performed while in zero gravity: either resistance exercise or cycling. In-flight exercise did not seem to affect changes in muscle density.Previous studies of astronauts have linked spaceflight to muscle atrophy, especially of the muscles that maintain posture and stability while upright on Earth in normal gravity.The new study is the first to measure changes in the size and density of individual paraspinal muscles. The results show that muscle size returns to normal upon Earth recovery, but that some changes in muscle composition - particularly increased fatty infiltration - may persist for at least a few years.Some of the paraspinal muscle changes seem to be affected by exercise, suggesting possible approaches to preventing the adverse effects of prolonged spaceflight on spinal health and functioning. Ms. Burkhart and coauthors conclude, "As NASA plans for future missions to Mars and beyond, these results can be used to guide future countermeasures to mitigate declines in trunk muscle morphology and associated functional deficits."Source: Eurekalert